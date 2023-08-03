2023 Women's World Cup: Winners and Losers of the Group Stage

2023 Women's World Cup: Winners and Losers of the Group StageAugust 3, 2023
The group stage at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is officially done. It has been brilliant, breathless and, above all, has thrown up a number of huge shocks.
Alongside those upsets, we have a number of winners and losers to run through.
Sit back, relax and if you're a fan of certain pre-tournament favorites, get ready to cry a little...
Winners: Japan
It's only fair to start with the best team at the tournament so far. Japan's 5-0 win over Zambia and 2-0 victory over Costa Rica were expected, but it's the 4-0 demolition of Spain that should have everyone on notice.
One of Japan's best qualities is the team's ability to remain disciplined no matter the game plan.
Futoshi Ikeda's team enjoyed the majority of possession against Zambia and Costa Rica, two sides that couldn't keep up with their snappy interchanges and ability to cut through with a killer pass. This latter trait played a key role in beating Spain, despite Japan having just 22 percent of the ball.
Japan stayed compact, allowed just two shots on target all game and obliterated Spain's high line when the opportunity arose.
The confidence, timing and ability to spring was a joy to watch. The Nadeshiko also have legit X-factors in Hinata Miyazawa–currently joint-leader in the Golden Boot race with four goals and one assist–plus Mina Tanaka, who has matched her teammate's five contributions with two goals and three assists.
The Japan players are preparing for Norway in the round of 16 and may soon be on a collision course with the United States women's national team, a showdown that American fans won't be looking forward to right now.
Losers: USA and Canada
Speaking of the USWNT, it's probably too early to worry about Japan. The Stars and Stripes face a quality Sweden side next, a team that will have no qualms about imposing physicality and pressure on a USA squad that is struggling under Vlatko Andonovski.
Things started in an acceptable fashion for the USWNT. The 3-0 win over Vietnam wasn't as prolific as many would hope, but a win in the first game of the tournament is the most important thing.
Weaknesses have shown since then, though, culminating in the defending champions relying on the post to save them from elimination in the 0-0 draw with Portugal.
Admittedly, the USA showed guts and grit to snatch a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands in its second game. There's a harsh truth looming though: Andonovski doesn't have the tactical nous to get the best out of these players.
He continues to leave Sophia Smith, Alex Morgan and the forwards isolated. He has Andi Sullivan doing three players' defensive work in midfield and is yet to find a proper balance. He is too slow to make changes when things aren't working. The USA has no more room for bad performances and should count itself lucky to even still be in the mix.
You only have to look toward neighbors Canada, the Olympic champions who failed to escape the group stage, to realize how quickly previous success can be diminished.
Canada's 4-0 defeat to co-hosts Australia rounded off a disappointing tournament in which it also drew with Nigeria and beat the Republic of Ireland. The team's confused tactics and sloppiness on the ball summarised a competition showing that never got going.
The USWNT needs to learn from Canada's failure and how quickly things can unravel to ensure it doesn't suffer the same fate as its North American rivals.
Losers: New Zealand
Just a quick word on co-hosts New Zealand.
This may sound incredibly harsh, but the Football Ferns fumbled the bag. They had the nation buzzing with a historic opening win over a tough Norway. Hannah Wilkinson's winner put them in a commanding spot ahead of games with the Philippines and Switzerland.
But they then lost to a lowly Philippines side that managed two shots on target across its entire tournament, a nation that was easily dispatched 2-0 by Switzerland and pummelled 6-0 by Norway.
In the end, New Zealand would have only needed a draw against the World Cup debutants to go through. Instead, the team conceded the Philippines' first-ever World Cup goal and left its own party with as many goals scored as the Asian side.
New Zealand had a huge chance and completely messed it up to become the first hosts ever to fail to make it out of the group stage at a Women's World Cup.
Expectations were limited, sure, but this was a massive letdown.
Winners: Breakout Stars
It's always a huge joy to see which players step up to make their name at World Cups—truly make their name.
While avid followers of women's football will know all about the likes of Lauren James, Linda Caicedo and Melchie Dumornay, they have never had as many eyes on them as they do now.
James only started two games for England in the group stage, but she has three goals, three assists and was a VAR decision away from an unbelievable hat-trick during the 6-1 thumping of China. Not bad for your tournament debut at 21 years old.
Similarly, an 18-year-old Caicedo showcased her skill and goalscoring prowess with one of the strikes of the tournament as Colombia beat Germany, nine years on from when James Rodriguez announced himself to the world in a similar fashion against Uruguay.
Despite injury issues curtailing her playing time, Dumornay is arguably the most impressive Haitian footballer any global audience will have seen. The 19-year-old ran England ragged in the opening game and is sure to become a household name now she's moved to Lyon.
The greatest thing about this point? You could name so many more young stars who have stitched memories into the brains of fans who didn't know who they were before.
Miyazawa, of course, but also Ary Borges, Arianna Caruso and more. The fact that it's hard to pick one name and readers are likely to have their own new favorites is a wonderful sign for the women's game.
Losers: Brazil and Marta's Goodbye
Brazil went from ripping through Panama 4-0 to suffering a 2-1 defeat against France and a 0-0 draw with Jamaica. Ary Borges' debutant hat-trick had people very excited, but the team's attacking flair subsided when it met better opposition.
Few would have expected Brazil to win the tournament, but most will have expected them to cruise through the group stage. The added storyline of this being Marta's last World Cup only adds to the sadness of the team's early departure.
The World Cup's all-time top scorer was limited to one start, didn't score and bowed out without one more big moment.
Maybe we've been spoiled by the six-time World Player of the Year, the iconic striker whose 17 goals eclipse anyone else, regardless of gender. But Brazil's false start meant Marta never got going, a quiet shame at the end of such a legendary international run.
Losers: Germany
Of all of the big teams' struggles at this tournament, Germany's is probably the most unexpected. The team was a finalist at last year's European Championships, had never failed to make it out of the World Cup group stage and topped the group in seven out of the previous eight attempts.
The Germans even beat Morocco 6-0 in their first game. But Morocco got through to the last 16. Football is truly a ridiculous sport.
Make no mistake about it, Germany's failure to get out of Group H after such a brilliant start is one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history. This is a team with an elite striker in Alexandra Popp and bags of world-class quality all over the pitch.
Ever since Caicedo's goal during the loss to Colombia, the European giants struggled to impose the character and resiliency we're so used to seeing. One win from Colombia, Morocco and Korea Republic is just not good enough.
On the flip side, it's absolutely worth saying: Morocco, you were brilliant.
Winners: Women's Football
It's an obvious point that's worth repeating: This is the highest quality Women's World Cup we've ever seen. While that's tough for traditional front-runners like the USA, the chasm of quality tightening up is exactly what the sport needs.
Who would have expected Jamaica to get through a group that included France and Brazil without conceding a goal? Or Portugal to dominate the U.S. and nearly eliminate the Stars and Stripes? Or Haiti to run European champions England so close? Or Panama to score three against France? Or Morocco to lose 6-0 and then qualify over Germany? I could go on and on.
Fans are reaping the benefits of greater investment and emphasis on a game that deserves the world's attention.
This hard-fought, technically excellent tournament has been a joy to watch and we're yet to enter its most dramatic part.
Whoever wins this World Cup will be the most famous winner ever, but the women's game as a whole is the biggest victor.