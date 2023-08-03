2023 Women's World Cup: Winners and Losers of the Group Stage

2 of 7

Jose Hernandez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Speaking of the USWNT, it's probably too early to worry about Japan. The Stars and Stripes face a quality Sweden side next, a team that will have no qualms about imposing physicality and pressure on a USA squad that is struggling under Vlatko Andonovski.

Things started in an acceptable fashion for the USWNT. The 3-0 win over Vietnam wasn't as prolific as many would hope, but a win in the first game of the tournament is the most important thing.

Weaknesses have shown since then, though, culminating in the defending champions relying on the post to save them from elimination in the 0-0 draw with Portugal.

Admittedly, the USA showed guts and grit to snatch a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands in its second game. There's a harsh truth looming though: Andonovski doesn't have the tactical nous to get the best out of these players.

He continues to leave Sophia Smith, Alex Morgan and the forwards isolated. He has Andi Sullivan doing three players' defensive work in midfield and is yet to find a proper balance. He is too slow to make changes when things aren't working. The USA has no more room for bad performances and should count itself lucky to even still be in the mix.

You only have to look toward neighbors Canada, the Olympic champions who failed to escape the group stage, to realize how quickly previous success can be diminished.

Canada's 4-0 defeat to co-hosts Australia rounded off a disappointing tournament in which it also drew with Nigeria and beat the Republic of Ireland. The team's confused tactics and sloppiness on the ball summarised a competition showing that never got going.

The USWNT needs to learn from Canada's failure and how quickly things can unravel to ensure it doesn't suffer the same fate as its North American rivals.