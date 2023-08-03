3 Potential Finishes for Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso Tribal Combat Match at SummerSlam

1 of 3

Following a brutal beatdown that left Jimmy Uso hospitalized, Reigns did what he does and attempted to manipulate and gaslight Jey, blaming him for his actions toward his brother.

While it would seem obvious that The Tribal Chief was simply toying with Jey's emotions, it does beg the question: While it did not work on the former Right Hand Man, what happens if it did impact on Jimmy?

The first potential finish is by far the worst because of all it would undo narratively, but it's still a realistic option.

Jimmy hits the ring late, presumably to help his brother, only to turn on Jey and realign himself with Reigns, Sikoa and Paul Heyman in The Bloodline. From there, he would go on to blame his brother for the beating that left him hospitalized while offering up some weak explanation as to why the group was a better fit than reuniting with his own twin.

It is a finish that would leave fans both stunned and buzzing at the conclusion of the show and provide a carry-over debate across social media. In reality, though, it would be good for a momentary shock only.

It would feel like a cop-out of sorts after watching this long journey to get to where the twin brothers stood up for themselves, only for one to revert back to the manipulation of The Tribal Chief.

In the moment, it would feel like a major occurrence that generates conversation, but it would feel more like an Attitude Era swerve that occurred for the sake of it rather than a logical progression in a storyline that has hit all the right notes so far.