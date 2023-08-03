3 Potential Finishes for Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso Tribal Combat Match at SummerSlam

3 Potential Finishes for Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso Tribal Combat Match at SummerSlamAugust 3, 2023
Roman Reigns defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against his cousin, Jey Uso, at SummerSlam on Saturday night.
As is the case with any major main event, the finish is of the utmost importance. It is the bow that wraps the story up nicely when executed correctly but also prevents it from achieving all-time status if it isn't.
After three years of epic storytelling, arguably the best in WWE history, the family members clash in a match where the finish will mean everything.
Do the performers and WWE Creative stick the landing? Do they fumble the rock, leaving fans dismayed rather than excited and invested in what comes next?
The answer lies in three finishes that could realistically unfold at Ford Field in Detroit this weekend and set the tone for what's next in The Bloodline saga.
A Shocking Betrayal
Following a brutal beatdown that left Jimmy Uso hospitalized, Reigns did what he does and attempted to manipulate and gaslight Jey, blaming him for his actions toward his brother.
While it would seem obvious that The Tribal Chief was simply toying with Jey's emotions, it does beg the question: While it did not work on the former Right Hand Man, what happens if it did impact on Jimmy?
The first potential finish is by far the worst because of all it would undo narratively, but it's still a realistic option.
Jimmy hits the ring late, presumably to help his brother, only to turn on Jey and realign himself with Reigns, Sikoa and Paul Heyman in The Bloodline. From there, he would go on to blame his brother for the beating that left him hospitalized while offering up some weak explanation as to why the group was a better fit than reuniting with his own twin.
It is a finish that would leave fans both stunned and buzzing at the conclusion of the show and provide a carry-over debate across social media. In reality, though, it would be good for a momentary shock only.
It would feel like a cop-out of sorts after watching this long journey to get to where the twin brothers stood up for themselves, only for one to revert back to the manipulation of The Tribal Chief.
In the moment, it would feel like a major occurrence that generates conversation, but it would feel more like an Attitude Era swerve that occurred for the sake of it rather than a logical progression in a storyline that has hit all the right notes so far.
A Triumphant Victory
In a perfect world, Jey would defeat Reigns and capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, closing out SummerSlam by standing triumphantly as the main event Superstar that he is.
It would be the appropriate finish, the culmination of three years of storytelling that began with Uso standing up for himself in the face of a newly heel Reigns in the fall of 2020, only to assume his position in The Bloodline when the well-being of his brother was threatened.
𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐲 ⸜❤︎⸝ ᴿᵒᵐᵃⁿ ᴿᵉⁱᵍⁿˢ 1000+ᵈᵃʸˢ @_RomansLegacy
"You know what they say when they see me Uce? Which one are you" - Jey Uso <br><br>This was Jey's most powerful promo (He got me choked up) and the only person that should dethrone Roman Reigns is HIM! Period! He has depth and has busted his ass for 3 years! My choice for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WM40?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WM40</a> <a href="https://t.co/F64G2ofBEP">pic.twitter.com/F64G2ofBEP</a>
With Jimmy injured by Reigns at the start of July, Jey stood up for himself and his family again by issuing the challenge for Tribal Combat and the top prize in WWE.
A win for Uso would bring things full circle, wrapping them up nicely with a fan-pleasing finale that pays off their patience and investment.
Unfortunately, there are dominoes that still need to fall before The Bloodline story wraps up. There are pieces of the tale that would be left underdeveloped and threads left untied should Uso defeat Reigns in Detroit.
For that reason alone, there is one finish that would better suit the overall story, even if it means denying the audience the triumphant victory of "Main Event Jey Uso."
The Tribal Chief Remains at Head of the Table
Sikoa has repeatedly teased an interest in assuming the mantle of The Tribal Chief. He has been caught glaring at Reigns, eyeing the tribal lei and appearing displeased when marginalized as The Enforcer.
All this while proving to be the most physically dominant member of The Bloodline.
He will be the final domino to fall, the one competitor whose departure will do what neither Sami Zayn nor The Usos has and leave The Tribal Chief without a tribe.
Sikoa's exit would leave Reigns alone, forcing him to fend for himself for the first time since rising to the top of WWE three years ago and embarking on a historic reign as undisputed WWE universal champion.
It would also provide him the final member of his family to run through, but that all starts Saturday at SummerSlam.
In this finish, Sikoa makes the save for Reigns, making his value indisputably clear by being the key factor in his cousin's successful title defense. He is the one who wipes out his own brother, helps The Head of the Table remain in place, and the story advances from there.
Jey is protected in that he would have beaten The Tribal Chief had it not been for Sikoa, and the story is free to progress.
Reigns continues to catch Sikoa eyeing him up, clearly interested in taking the next step in his own journey. Eventually, he does as Sami Zayn and The Usos did by standing up for himself and challenging The Tribal Chief for his spot. When Reigns narrowly escapes that match with his title, he is forced to come to the realization that he is alone.
All of the backup that had ensured he remained champion for over three years? It's gone.
Just in time for WrestleMania 40 and a date with a familiar foe: Cody Rhodes.
But that is a discussion for another time.