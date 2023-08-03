Mets' Pete Alonso Met With Owner Steve Cohen amid MLB Trade Rumors

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen told reporters on Wednesday that first baseman Pete Alonso was one of the individual players he met with during the team's decision to go full fire sale ahead of this season's trade deadline.

"We love Pete as a Met," he said. "He's an integral part of the Mets. He's still with us for another year. We hope we work things out. Even with [Brandon Nimmo], we worked things out in free agency. Hopefully, we get a few shots at the apple and try to figure it out."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

