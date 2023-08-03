Mets' Steve Cohen on Buck Showalter's Future: 'We're Status Quo' Despite Poor Season

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

The New York Mets are in fourth place in the National League East despite having the highest-paid roster in the league, but manager Buck Showalter might not have to worry about his future.

"Buck's working hard," Mets owner Steve Cohen said, per Tim Britton and Will Sammon of The Athletic. "I've got a three-year contract (with Buck), and we're only a year and a half in. We're status quo."

While Cohen added that "anything's possible" regarding the future of the club, he did not place the blame for the lost season on the manager.

"I don't put it on Buck," Cohen said. "I put it on the players. We're hitting into some bad luck. Some things have happened which are probably just the opposite of last year."

Expectations were sky-high coming into the 2023 campaign considering the Mets won 101 games in 2022. The team added three-time Cy Young winner to the rotation, and it was World-Series-or-bust from Opening Day.

It has been all bust.

New York traded Verlander and Max Scherzer ahead of Tuesday's deadline, essentially giving up on making a late-season charge to the postseason. That follows since the team is 19 games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves in the division and behind seven teams in the race for the three wild-card spots.

The offense is 21st in the league with a .238 batting average, while the pitching staff is 18th in the league with a 4.32 ERA. The Mets haven't thrived in any areas and are arguably the most disappointing team in the league.

But it seems like the manager is going to get another chance to turn things around in 2024.