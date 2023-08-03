Knicks Winners and Losers from 2023 NBA Free Agency

0 of 3

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

After a disappointing 2021-22 NBA season, the New York Knicks bounced back in a big way during the 2022-23 campaign.



Their 2023 offseason activity reflected as much.



While they could have pursued splashy moves—particularly on the trade market—they prioritized continuity instead. They beefed up their backcourt (and strengthened their Villanova connection) by signing Donte DiVincenzo. They added a couple of second-round picks at the expense of former lottery pick Obi Toppin. And that was basically it.



With such little activity, is it even possible to pick a pair of winners and one loser? You bet it is.

