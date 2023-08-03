Knicks Winners and Losers from 2023 NBA Free Agency

Knicks Winners and Losers from 2023 NBA Free AgencyAugust 3, 2023
After a disappointing 2021-22 NBA season, the New York Knicks bounced back in a big way during the 2022-23 campaign.
Their 2023 offseason activity reflected as much.
While they could have pursued splashy moves—particularly on the trade market—they prioritized continuity instead. They beefed up their backcourt (and strengthened their Villanova connection) by signing Donte DiVincenzo. They added a couple of second-round picks at the expense of former lottery pick Obi Toppin. And that was basically it.
With such little activity, is it even possible to pick a pair of winners and one loser? You bet it is.
Winner: Donte DiVincenzo
Last offseason, Donte DiVincenzo entered free agency in need of some reputation repairs. His 2021-22 season was thrown off track by the ankle injury he suffered in the 2021 playoffs, and it was fair to wonder whether he'd ever be the same player who once sparked the Milwaukee Bucks with energy, activity and tons of complementary skills.
He wound up inking what was effectively a prove-it pact with the Golden State Warriors. The two-year, $9.3 million deal at least offered an early escape clause via a player option in case he was able to return to his previous form.
And that's exactly what happened, as he gave Golden State 9.4 points and 3.5 assists in 26.3 minutes per game while posting a convincing 43.5/39.7/81.7 shooting slash. It was obvious he had outplayed $4.7 million player option, and the Knicks recognized as much, rewarding him with a new four-year, $46.9 million deal.
By joining the Knicks, DiVincenzo reunited with his college teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, a championship-winning trio at Villanova. DiVincenzo also positioned himself to be a quick favorite of coach Tom Thibodeau, who will love DiVincenzo's effort and execution on the defensive end.
Loser: Evan Fournier
Evan Fournier averaged 29.5 minutes during the 2021-22 season, his first in the Empire State. By his second go-round in Gotham, though, he was banished from the rotation in less than a month. His jump shot went awry, and Thibodeau quickly concluded Fournier didn't otherwise offer enough to warrant regular playing time.
If it was up to Fournier, he wouldn't spend a third season in New York.
"If I stayed, it would be a disaster basketball-wise for my career," Fournier said earlier this offseason, via Jared Schwartz of the New York Post. "I can manage a year without playing. Two, that would be terrible."
Well, Fournier's wish hasn't been granted, and New York's perimeter rotation looks even harder to crack upon DiVincenzo's arrival. It could be another agonizingly long season for Fournier.
Winner: Knicks' Bigs
Last season, the Knicks probably had more bigs than they could use. Between Julius Randle, Obi Toppin, Mitchell Robinson and Isaiah Hartenstein, they had four players capable of soaking up substantial minutes—if they actually had that many minutes available.
Well, Toppin was plucked from the roster this offseason and was never replaced, so that minutes crunch isn't nearly what it was.
That also means no more pleading from fans for Thibodeau to trot out a Randle-Toppin combo the coach clearly wasn't a fan of. Toppin was a constant talking point for this frontcourt, as New York never found a major role for the No. 8 pick of the 2020 draft. Through no fault of his own, he was a distraction by his mere presence and his lack of playing time.
Well, that talking point has been silenced, and the remaining Knicks bigs should feel less pressure for playing time than ever. If that makes them more calm, relaxed and ultimately productive, that's a big win for the entire franchise.