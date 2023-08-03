Lakers Winners and Losers from 2023 NBA Free Agency

2 of 3

Some will quibble with putting D'Angelo Russell in the loser spot. That's fine. There are certainly worse ways to spend a summer than signing a two-year, $36 million deal to stay in Laker Land.



That said, this contract could be worth considerably less than what the 27-year-old thought he might collect on the open market. It's a significant paycut from the four-year, $117 million deal he signed the last time he was a free agent (2019), and it highlights how leaguewide perceptions have changed about him.



Russell still puts up numbers (17.8 points, 6.2 assists last season), but they aren't regarded as impactful as the ones he posted during his lone All-Star season in 2018-19. He's a limited defender whose best skill is scoring at a high-ish volume with middling efficiency. That isn't the most helpful skill set to have, a fact hammered home by the decreasing role he was given in the playoffs. After averaging 31.6 minutes in the first two rounds, his floor time was cut to just 23.5 minutes in the conference finals.



And there's no guarantee he'll reverse this trend. Gabe Vincent could challenge for his starting spot. When Russell does hit the hardwood, he could handle fewer touches given the aforementioned plan to task Reaves with more on-ball responsibilities.

Max Christie could even be a threat to Russell's minutes if L.A. is comfortable with Reaves running point.



L.A. even worked an escape clause into Russell's contract, getting him to waive his implied no-trade clause upon signing the deal. There's a non-zero chance he winds up spending the majority of his deal with a team not named the Lakers.

