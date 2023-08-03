Bulls Winners and Losers from 2023 NBA Free Agency

0 of 3

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

A busy 2023 NBA offseason for the Chicago Bulls resulted in...well, a roster that frankly bears a striking resemblance to their 2022-23 iteration.



There were a few tweaks along the way, of course. They traded into the draft's second round to add athletic, defense-first swingman Julian Phillips. They also brought in a couple of defense-first reinforcements in Jevon Carter and Torrey Craig.



By and large, though, the summer winds didn't exactly bring a slew of changes to the Windy City.



Even still, though, it's clear there were a couple of winners and one notable loser who surfaced along the way.

