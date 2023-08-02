Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Gilgeous-Alexander Most Underrated Hardest Person to Guard

David Berding/Getty Images

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander may be overshadowed by other players in bigger markets as the face of the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he has the respect of his peers.

Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell called the Thunder star the "most underrated player in the league" and "hardest player to guard" during an appearance on the Pat Bev Podcast (38-minute mark).

Given Gilgeous-Alexander's explosiveness in the open court and ability to get past defenders even in half-court sets, it's difficult to argue with Russell's assessment.

The University of Kentucky product averaged 31.4 points, 5.5 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 51 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from deep last season.

He made his first All-Star Game as a result and led the Thunder to the play-in tournament.

Gilgeous-Alexander is just 25 years old on a team with plenty of young talent, so the future is bright in OKC. If that group can come together and make the playoffs during the upcoming campaign, the guard might go from underrated and overlooked to being a widely known superstar.