Bucks' Giannis Claps Back at Tweet Showing Old Photo of Him Using Google Pixel Phone

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo has never been one to follow the crowd.

That said, it should come as no surprise that he doesn't have the widely popular Apple iPhone like so many others across the globe.

Antetokounmpo, who owns a Google Pixel, was made fun of for the type of phone he owns when he was caught snapping photos with it at the NBA's All-Star weekend.

The Milwaukee Bucks star was reminded of this on Wednesday, and he made sure to get the last laugh by letting everyone know he is the face of the brand:

Antetokounmpo has since been featured in a number of Google Pixel commercials, and he's likely raking in the sponsorship money as a result.

Antetokounmpo enters the 2023-24 season coming off one of the best years of his career in 2022-23. He averaged 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 63 games while shooting 55.3 percent from the floor and 27.5 percent from deep.

However, the Bucks were eliminated from the playoffs with a disappointing first-round loss to the eighth-seeded Miami Heat, and they'll be out for revenge this coming season as they aim to contend for another title.