    Bucks' Giannis Claps Back at Tweet Showing Old Photo of Him Using Google Pixel Phone

    Erin WalshAugust 2, 2023

    CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 19: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks takes photos during the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on February 19, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    Giannis Antetokounmpo has never been one to follow the crowd.

    That said, it should come as no surprise that he doesn't have the widely popular Apple iPhone like so many others across the globe.

    Antetokounmpo, who owns a Google Pixel, was made fun of for the type of phone he owns when he was caught snapping photos with it at the NBA's All-Star weekend.

    The Milwaukee Bucks star was reminded of this on Wednesday, and he made sure to get the last laugh by letting everyone know he is the face of the brand:

    Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34

    Yea of course I remember the night I got clowned for having a Google phone at the All Star Game because right after <a href="https://twitter.com/GooglePixelFC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GooglePixelFC</a> called me and wanted me to be the face for the next 2 years 😂😂 <a href="https://t.co/kvmJVUiRWp">https://t.co/kvmJVUiRWp</a>

    Antetokounmpo has since been featured in a number of Google Pixel commercials, and he's likely raking in the sponsorship money as a result.

    Antetokounmpo enters the 2023-24 season coming off one of the best years of his career in 2022-23. He averaged 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 63 games while shooting 55.3 percent from the floor and 27.5 percent from deep.

    However, the Bucks were eliminated from the playoffs with a disappointing first-round loss to the eighth-seeded Miami Heat, and they'll be out for revenge this coming season as they aim to contend for another title.

