Andre Iguodala Unlikely to Return to Warriors for 2023-24 Season, Mike Dunleavy Says

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

While the Golden State Warriors are leaving the door open for a potential Andre Iguodala return in 2023-24, general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. does not expect the veteran to be back in the Bay Area.

"But my sense is Andre's probably got some other stuff going," Dunleavy told NBC Sports Bay Area in a Dubs Talk interview. "But he has my number. The phone is always on."

Iguodala, who spent eight of his 19 seasons with the Warriors, returned to Golden State for the 2022-23 campaign on a one-year deal after pondering retirement.

Dubs head coach Steve Kerr told reporters in September 2022 that Iguodala was planning to retire before pivoting and making a "last-minute decision" to play another season.

Iguodala also told his Point Forward podcast co-host Evan Turner that Stephen Curry played a big role in getting him to return.

"So, I'm like 'Alright,'" he said (via Jarrod Castillo of NBC Sports Bay Area). "Then [Steph's] like, 'Nope, we're going to need you back for another one' and I'm like 'I'm letting you know now Steph, this is the last one.'"

Iguodala had a very limited role with the Warriors in 2022-23 and he missed a significant amount of time due to injuries, including a hip ailment and a fractured wrist. He averaged 2.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists in eight games while shooting 46.7 percent from the floor.

At 39 years old, Iguodala would likely have an even lesser role with the Warriors in 2023-24 that would make a return not worth it for both sides despite the veteran being a leader in the locker room.

If Iguodala opts to hang up the sneakers, he'll retire an All-Star, four-time NBA champion and NBA Finals MVP. In addition to playing for the Warriors, he also suited up for the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets.

If the veteran opts to return for a 20th season, he'll become just the 11th player in NBA history to play 20-plus seasons.