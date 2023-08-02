Women's World Cup 2023: Latest Group Results and Predictions for Thursday

0 of 3

Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Jamaica and South Africa pulled off stunning results to reach the knockout phase of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Wednesday.

Jamaica produced its third clean sheet of the tournament to keep Brazil beneath it in the Group F standings and eliminate the South American side from the tournament.

The Reggae Girlz only needed a draw to advance behind France, and that was the exact result it got.

South Africa needed a victory over Italy to join Sweden in the final 16.

The Banyana Banyana used a 92nd-minute game-winner to beat Italy and eliminate the European side.

Fourteen of the 16 knockout-round participants are now set. Group H, which is led by Colombia and has Germany in second place, finishes off the group stage on Thursday.