Women's World Cup 2023: Latest Group Results and Predictions for Thursday

Women's World Cup 2023: Latest Group Results and Predictions for ThursdayAugust 2, 2023
Jamaica and South Africa pulled off stunning results to reach the knockout phase of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Wednesday.
Jamaica produced its third clean sheet of the tournament to keep Brazil beneath it in the Group F standings and eliminate the South American side from the tournament.
The Reggae Girlz only needed a draw to advance behind France, and that was the exact result it got.
South Africa needed a victory over Italy to join Sweden in the final 16.
The Banyana Banyana used a 92nd-minute game-winner to beat Italy and eliminate the European side.
Fourteen of the 16 knockout-round participants are now set. Group H, which is led by Colombia and has Germany in second place, finishes off the group stage on Thursday.
Group F
1. France - 7 points
2. Jamaica - 5
3. Brazil - 4
4. Panama - 0
Wednesday Results
Jamaica 0, Brazil 0
France 6, Panama 3
Jamaica clinched its first-ever spot in the World Cup knockout round with its scoreless draw against Brazil.
The Caribbean side frustrated the Brazilian attack over 90 minutes, just like it did against France in its Group F opener.
Brazil appeared to be in a great position to advance after its 4-0 opening win over Panama, but that was the only victory it managed.
The Selecao needed to beat Jamaica after their loss to France. Wednesday's scoreless draw sealed their first group-stage elimination since 1995 and ended Marta's World Cup career. Marta is the all-time leading scorer in men's and women's World Cups with 17 goals.
France secured first place behind a Kadidiatou Diani hat-trick against Panama. Diani scored in the 28th, 37th and 52nd minutes in Les Bleues' highest-scoring performance of the tournament.
The group victory may not come with the usual reward of a favorable matchup for France, as it could face Germany in the round of 16 depending on Thursday's Group H results.
Group G
1. Sweden - 9
2. South Africa - 4
3. Italy - 3
4. Argentina - 1
Wednesday Results
Sweden 2, Argentina 0
South Africa 3, Italy 2
Thembi Kgatlana delivered a moment no South African will ever forget in the 92nd minute on Wednesday.
Kgatlana scored the game-winning goal against Italy to power South Africa into its first-ever World Cup knockout round.
The Banyana Banyana played a back-and-forth contest with the Azzurre. Each team had a one-goal lead before the other side equalized.
South Africa's historic win placed it in second behind Sweden in Group G. Sweden swept through the group with three victories.
The Swedes used goals from Rebecka Blomqvist and Elin Rubensson to get to complete the Group G sweep with a win over Argentina.
Sweden's victory confirmed its round-of-16 matchup with the United States women's national team. South Africa plays Group E winner Netherlands to start the knockout phase.
Thursday Schedule
Group H: South Korea vs. Germany (6 a.m. ET, Fox)
Group H: Morocco vs. Colombia (6 a.m. ET, FS1)
The Group H is fairly straightforward.
Colombia needs a win or draw to top Group H and set up a round-of-16 clash with Jamaica.
The South American side beat Germany on Matchday 2 to move three points ahead of the second-place side in the world.
Germany can still finish in first place if it beats South Korea and Morocco defeats Colombia. The Germans have the best goal differential in the group.
Morocco can still get through with a win, but it needs to overcome its eight-goal gap in goal differential to Colombia.
South Korea is alive with a win and a Colombia loss and it it makes up its eight-goal difference to Germany.
Colombia and Germany will most likely go through, but we can't count out any upsets given what we saw on Wednesday.
Predictions
Colombia 1, Morocco 0
Germany 3, South Korea 0