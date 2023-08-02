South Korea vs. Germany: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

0 of 3

AP Photo/Mark Baker

Germany will try to avoid the same fate as Brazil and Canada in its final Group H contest at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Germany comes into Thursday's match against South Korea (6 a.m. ET, Fox, FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app) in second place behind Colombia.

The European side suffered a shock defeat to Colombia on Matchday 2 to put it in a somewhat dangerous position on Thursday.

Germany needs a win over pointless South Korea to secure advancement into the knockout round.

The second-place side can also go through with a draw as long as Morocco does not beat Colombia.

Germany is admittedly in a better position as Brazil and Canada were going into their final group games, but those results should at least serve as a warning that it must be on its best game to move on.