Best Reaction to Brazil's Draw vs. Jamaica in 2023 Women's World Cup

Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Brazil has been eliminated from the FIFA Women's World Cup in the group stage for the first time since 1995.

Brazil needed a win over Jamaica to advance out of Group F alongside France, but it was held to a scoreless draw by the Reggae Girlz.

The result meant Brazil finished third in Group F and it marked the end of Marta's World Cup career.

Marta, who was playing in her sixth World Cup, is the all-time leading scorer in men's and women's World Cups with 17 goals.

The 37-year-old made her exit from the World Cup stage in the 81st minute, as Brazil sought out a goal that would take them through to the knockout round.

Brazil added itself to the list of surprise eliminations out of the group stage. Canada was the most notable side to leave Australia and New Zealand early before Wednesday.

The Selecao's early exit was more shocking since they opened the tournament with a 4-0 win over Panama. A 2-1 loss to France and Jamaica's surprising success put Brazil in a win-or-go home-spot on Wednesday.

Jamaica's advancement to the round of 16 continued a string of surprising results at the World Cup. The Reggae Girlz and South Africa booked their first-ever knockout-round appearances on Wednesday.