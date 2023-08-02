Best Reaction to Brazil's Draw vs. Jamaica in 2023 Women's World Cup

Best Reaction to Brazil's Draw vs. Jamaica in 2023 Women's World CupAugust 2, 2023
Brazil has been eliminated from the FIFA Women's World Cup in the group stage for the first time since 1995.
Brazil needed a win over Jamaica to advance out of Group F alongside France, but it was held to a scoreless draw by the Reggae Girlz.
Squawka @Squawka
For the first time since 1995, Brazil have failed to qualify from the Women's World Cup group stage.<br><br>The first time it's happened in Marta's career. 🤯<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/rNB8DrtJxF">pic.twitter.com/rNB8DrtJxF</a>
SHE scores bangers @SHEscoresbanger
Jamaica knock Brazil out of the 2023 Women's World Cup to qualify for their first ever Round of 16🤯🤯<br><br>Brazil have made it out of the group stages every single tournament since the 1995 edition. <br><br>From NO points in their World Cup debut in 2019 to making HISTORY🇯🇲🇯🇲<br><br>📸 FIFA <a href="https://t.co/5rNcovZsGy">pic.twitter.com/5rNcovZsGy</a>
Douglas Reyes-Ceron @dreyesceron
Jamaica went from having to put together a GoFundMe to fund their trip to taking out Brazil and being in the KO stage of a damn World Cup <br><br>Football, bloody hell <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JAM?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JAM</a>
LiveScore @livescore
📅 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮: Win Copa America Femenina 🏆<br>📅 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯: Knocked out the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> at the group stage ❌<br><br>A fall from grace for Brazil 🇧🇷📉 <a href="https://t.co/ij8LbYu01A">pic.twitter.com/ij8LbYu01A</a>
The result meant Brazil finished third in Group F and it marked the end of Marta's World Cup career.
Marta, who was playing in her sixth World Cup, is the all-time leading scorer in men's and women's World Cups with 17 goals.
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
Marta's SIXTH and final World Cup has come to an end 🫡 <br><br>Farewell to a legend of the world stage.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BRA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BRA</a> <a href="https://t.co/03ZSCXV3xC">pic.twitter.com/03ZSCXV3xC</a>
The 37-year-old made her exit from the World Cup stage in the 81st minute, as Brazil sought out a goal that would take them through to the knockout round.
Brazil added itself to the list of surprise eliminations out of the group stage. Canada was the most notable side to leave Australia and New Zealand early before Wednesday.
The Selecao's early exit was more shocking since they opened the tournament with a 4-0 win over Panama. A 2-1 loss to France and Jamaica's surprising success put Brazil in a win-or-go home-spot on Wednesday.
Jamaica's advancement to the round of 16 continued a string of surprising results at the World Cup. The Reggae Girlz and South Africa booked their first-ever knockout-round appearances on Wednesday.
🇳🇴 @muwfcs
➡️ Brazil out in the groups<br>➡️ Canada out in the groups<br>➡️ Italy out in the groups<br>➡️ Colombia 2-1 Germany<br>➡️ Japan 4-0 Spain<br>➡️ Nigeria 3-2 Canada<br>➡️ Portugal 0-0 USA<br>➡️ South Africa 3-2 Italy<br>➡️ France 6-3 Panama<br>➡️ South Africa, Jamaica into RO16<br><br>What a tournament so far 🤩