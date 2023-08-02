X

    Best Reaction to Brazil's Draw vs. Jamaica in 2023 Women's World Cup

    Joe TanseyAugust 2, 2023

    MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 02: Bia Zaneratto of Brazil is put under pressure by Tiernny Wiltshire of Jamaica during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group F match between Jamaica and Brazil at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on August 02, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
    Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

    Brazil has been eliminated from the FIFA Women's World Cup in the group stage for the first time since 1995.

    Brazil needed a win over Jamaica to advance out of Group F alongside France, but it was held to a scoreless draw by the Reggae Girlz.

    Squawka @Squawka

    For the first time since 1995, Brazil have failed to qualify from the Women's World Cup group stage.<br><br>The first time it's happened in Marta's career. 🤯<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/rNB8DrtJxF">pic.twitter.com/rNB8DrtJxF</a>

    Jeff Kassouf @JeffKassouf

    Jamaica holds on for a scoreless draw vs. Brazil in an incredibly resilient performance. Jamaica advances to the knockout round. Brazil is OUT in the group stage. Amazing moment for Jamaica. A sad end to Marta's World Cup career. What a wild World Cup.

    SHE scores bangers @SHEscoresbanger

    Jamaica knock Brazil out of the 2023 Women's World Cup to qualify for their first ever Round of 16🤯🤯<br><br>Brazil have made it out of the group stages every single tournament since the 1995 edition. <br><br>From NO points in their World Cup debut in 2019 to making HISTORY🇯🇲🇯🇲<br><br>📸 FIFA <a href="https://t.co/5rNcovZsGy">pic.twitter.com/5rNcovZsGy</a>

    Steven Goff @SoccerInsider

    Jamaica advances, Brazil goes home.<br><br>Reggae Girlz!<br><br>🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲

    Douglas Reyes-Ceron @dreyesceron

    Jamaica went from having to put together a GoFundMe to fund their trip to taking out Brazil and being in the KO stage of a damn World Cup <br><br>Football, bloody hell <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JAM?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JAM</a>

    LiveScore @livescore

    📅 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮: Win Copa America Femenina 🏆<br>📅 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯: Knocked out the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> at the group stage ❌<br><br>A fall from grace for Brazil 🇧🇷📉 <a href="https://t.co/ij8LbYu01A">pic.twitter.com/ij8LbYu01A</a>

    The result meant Brazil finished third in Group F and it marked the end of Marta's World Cup career.

    Marta, who was playing in her sixth World Cup, is the all-time leading scorer in men's and women's World Cups with 17 goals.

    Attacking Third @AttackingThird

    An absolute legend of the game. 🇧🇷<br><br>Marta has played her last World Cup match with Brazil. 😢 <a href="https://t.co/GSfQufJNTs">pic.twitter.com/GSfQufJNTs</a>

    Match of the Day @BBCMOTD

    Marta's SIXTH and final World Cup has come to an end 🫡 <br><br>Farewell to a legend of the world stage.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BRA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BRA</a> <a href="https://t.co/03ZSCXV3xC">pic.twitter.com/03ZSCXV3xC</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    FIFA Women's World Cup tournaments won't be the same without the 🐐<br><br>Thank you for everything, Marta 🇧🇷❤️ <a href="https://t.co/YuMkqUTKb9">pic.twitter.com/YuMkqUTKb9</a>

    The 37-year-old made her exit from the World Cup stage in the 81st minute, as Brazil sought out a goal that would take them through to the knockout round.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    37-year-old Marta subs off for Brazil in the 81st minute against Jamaica 🇧🇷<br><br>Can Brazil find the goal to extend her FIFA Women's World Cup legacy? <a href="https://t.co/lV3pUx2943">pic.twitter.com/lV3pUx2943</a>

    Brazil added itself to the list of surprise eliminations out of the group stage. Canada was the most notable side to leave Australia and New Zealand early before Wednesday.

    The Selecao's early exit was more shocking since they opened the tournament with a 4-0 win over Panama. A 2-1 loss to France and Jamaica's surprising success put Brazil in a win-or-go home-spot on Wednesday.

    Meaghen Johnson @MeaghenJohnson

    Canada has some company now as Brazil, another top 10 team, fail to advance out of their group.<br><br>Great result for Jamaica as they move on to the knockout round, and more bad news for Canada, as they play Jamaica in Sept. with Olympic qualification on the line.

    Marnie Vinall @marnievinall

    Brazil and Canada are out, USA almost didn't make the round of 16, the gap in global women's football is closing, there's something happening here <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a>

    𝗙𝗜𝗔𝗚𝗢 @fiago7

    The Women's World Cup is actually mental. Brazil played the best football in the world in the first game yet they got knocked out in groups now, just like Olympic champions Canada 👀

    d ⎊ 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇧🇷 @awfcdreamer

    Canada AND Brazil not making round of 16 is wilddddd. These underdog teams showed UP!!!

    Lizzy Becherano @lizzy_becherano

    Canada eliminated first, now Brazil. This tournament is not holding back.

    Jamaica's advancement to the round of 16 continued a string of surprising results at the World Cup. The Reggae Girlz and South Africa booked their first-ever knockout-round appearances on Wednesday.

    🇳🇴 @muwfcs

    ➡️ Brazil out in the groups<br>➡️ Canada out in the groups<br>➡️ Italy out in the groups<br>➡️ Colombia 2-1 Germany<br>➡️ Japan 4-0 Spain<br>➡️ Nigeria 3-2 Canada<br>➡️ Portugal 0-0 USA<br>➡️ South Africa 3-2 Italy<br>➡️ France 6-3 Panama<br>➡️ South Africa, Jamaica into RO16<br><br>What a tournament so far 🤩