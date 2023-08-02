Buying or Selling Packers' Top Training Camp Performances

Buying or Selling Packers' Top Training Camp PerformancesAugust 2, 2023
NFL Training Camp is ripe for the media hype machine. As the Green Bay Packers get to work ahead of the 2023 season, there are multiple players who are already creating some buzz for themselves.
Not all hype should be believed, though.
Right now, everyone is getting antsy for real football. Every practice rep is analyzed, and the reporters who cover each team are quick to share their observations and highlights.
It's a good time to get a read on position battles and who has improved or who could surprise, but it can also be a time of fool's gold.
Getting noticed in training camp doesn't always translate to the regular season. Here, we'll take a look at three Packers players who have stood out and analyze whether it's time to buy the hype or not.
OL Zach Tom
Zach Tom has already made the Packers look smart for drafting him in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. After playing center and tackle at Wake Forest, he has showed that his versatility is going to translate in his NFL career.
The 24-year-old played in nine games, making five starts while playing both left guard and tackle. He earned a respectable 68.3 grade from PFF, giving up just one sack and committing no penalties.
Tom has made waves at training camp as well, reportedly coming into the season with 15-20 pounds of added weight to his frame. And it appears to be helping him play at a higher level so far.
"The goal for the offseason was to add more weight and it appears to be serving the 24-year-old well," Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com wrote. "Tom held his ground during two reps against rookie first-round pick Lukas Van Ness to begin Monday's one-on-one drills between the offensive line and defensive line/edge rushers."
Tom was expected to compete with Yosh Nijman for the right tackle position, but his name has also been thrown in the ring for the center role. He replaced Josh Myers in the middle of the line with the starters at camp on Tuesday.
Tom was highly productive at Wake Forest playing both center and tackle. He didn't have perfect dimensions and lacked the ideal width, but his athleticism and technique gave him a shot.
With him getting his body better equipped to face bigger, stronger defensive linemen, there's no reason he can't be a starter.
Verdict: Buy
WR Malik Heath
Not all training camp hype is created equal. For someone like Tom, who showed flashes as a rookie and has clearly put in the time to make some changes to his body, it's easy to buy it.
When the smoke is about an undrafted wide receiver who's impressing in limited reps, there's a little more reason to be dubious.
Malik Heath is that guy for the Packers right now. Head coach Matt LaFleur had positive things to say about the undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State.
But it's important to keep things in context. Most reports out of camp have indicated that the offense is struggling against the defense. That means less hype for the starting receivers like Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs.
Yet, wide receiver tends to be a position where at least one person gets media buzz. They are always catching passes and competing, so there are a lot of easy ways to get attention.
The truth is Heath has an uphill battle to make the team. Watson, Doubs, Samori Toure and Jayden Reed have repped with the ones. The team drafted Dontayvion Wicks and Grant Dubose and Bo Melton is another undrafted free agent who will have a shot to make the team.
The most receivers the team will likely keep is six. Assuming the first four are locks, that leaves four others competing for two spots and two of them were draft picks.
Verdict: Sell
DT Devonte Wyatt
Devonte Wyatt was not necessarily the impact player he was expected to be as a first-round pick last season. This year, the Packers are depending on him too much for him to fail.
The good news on that front is that the 25-year-old seems to be playing well at camp.
"The defensive lineman has been anything but (quiet) so far in camp. On Tuesday, he was a wrecking crew during the one-on-one pass rushing drill," Rob Demovsky of ESPN noted.
The Packers beat writer went on to describe Wyatt's wins throughout the practice against a few linemen including Josh Myers and Jon Runyan Jr., both of whom have starting experience.
It's an encouraging sign for a player who should have a much larger role. The Packers did not re-sign Dean Lowry or Jarran Reed last season, and both played over Wyatt in 2022.
However, the second-year player told Demovsky he's in a much better place this season.
"I'm a lot more focused, not much stress. I hit the rookie wall about the beginning of the year, but it's gone now. Now it's just time to take that next step," Wyatt said.
If the Packers brass didn't think he was up to the challenge, they wouldn't have allowed those kind of experienced veterans to leave.
Verdict: Buy