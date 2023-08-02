Buying or Selling Packers' Top Training Camp Performances

0 of 3

AP Photo/Morry Gash

NFL Training Camp is ripe for the media hype machine. As the Green Bay Packers get to work ahead of the 2023 season, there are multiple players who are already creating some buzz for themselves.

Not all hype should be believed, though.

Right now, everyone is getting antsy for real football. Every practice rep is analyzed, and the reporters who cover each team are quick to share their observations and highlights.

It's a good time to get a read on position battles and who has improved or who could surprise, but it can also be a time of fool's gold.

Getting noticed in training camp doesn't always translate to the regular season. Here, we'll take a look at three Packers players who have stood out and analyze whether it's time to buy the hype or not.