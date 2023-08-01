Video: Cowboys' Micah Parsons Accidentally Hits Dak Prescott Low at Training Camp

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

The Dallas Cowboys dodged disaster during Tuesday's training camp practice.

While rushing the passer, Micah Parsons tried to pull up to avoid hitting quarterback Dak Prescott. However, Parsons ended up hitting Prescott down low, resulting in an injury scare for America's Team.

Luckily, Prescott escaped injury and appears to be OK.

Parsons has been a standout throughout training camp, and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters after practice that the two-time Pro Bowler had a dominant performance on Tuesday.

Parsons, the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year, enters his third season in Dallas with high expectations after posting 13.5 sacks, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 65 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 26 quarterback hits in 17 games last season en route to finishing second in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Prescott, meanwhile, is hoping to lead what should be a more effective offense this season following the addition of Brandin Cooks to a wideout unit that also includes CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.

The Cowboys have one of the best rosters on paper this year, and team owner Jerry Jones believes his team has a real shot at being Super Bowl contenders.

That said, Prescott needs to remain healthy if Dallas has any hopes of contending, so the team's defensive players will have to keep that in mind moving forward in training camp.