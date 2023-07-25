Cowboys' Jerry Jones: 'We've Got a Chance' to Be Super Bowl Contenders in 2023

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Jerry Jones makes the same proclamation entering every season: The Dallas Cowboys are going to be Super Bowl contenders.

The Cowboys owner's comments were no different while speaking with reporters at training camp on Tuesday about his team's prospects in 2023, as transcribed by Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports:

"I certainly think—and came to camp with the idea in mind—that if we can have the kind of camp we wanna have, that we've got a team that can compete for the top spot. I don't want to understate that, for sure.

"There's a lot of work to be done, because we're gonna play a lot of young players. But I think when you weigh it, you weigh where we've evolved over the last two or three years with our defense, you look at some of the talent we've got, you look at Dak [Prescott]. When I look at all those things, I think we've got a chance to be a contender."

The Cowboys haven't reached the Super Bowl since they last won the title during the 1995 campaign, but they enter 2023 with much optimism following back-to-back 12-win seasons under head coach Mike McCarthy.

Additionally, Dallas made some key upgrades this summer in hopes of making a title run, and they certainly have one of the best rosters in the league on paper.

The Cowboys acquired wide receiver Brandin Cooks in a trade with the Houston Texans in March, and the 29-year-old figures to be a top target for Prescott alongside Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb in 2023.

Adding Cooks filled a major need at wideout for Dallas, which saw only Lamb eclipse the 1,000-yard receiving mark in 2022. Tight end Dalton Schultz ranked second on the team last season with 57 catches for 577 yards and five touchdowns.

The Cowboys also acquired 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore from the Indianapolis Colts in March to pair him alongside Trevon Diggs in the secondary. Adding Gilmore elevates an already talented Dallas defense that includes Leighton Vander-Esch, Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence.

With a boatload of talent entering 2023, McCarthy told reporters Tuesday that he believes this year's roster is "definitely the best of the four years" he has spent in Dallas, per Lawrence Dow of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The Cowboys enter Week 1 with the sixth-best odds to win the Super Bowl at +1400, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals are the only teams with better odds.

