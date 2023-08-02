3 NHL Teams That Could Help Facilitate an Erik Karlsson Trade

0 of 3

Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images

At some point over the next few weeks, the San Jose Sharks are going to trade superstar defenseman Erik Karlsson. It seems inevitable.

The 33-year-old would like a trade to help improve his chances of winning a Stanley Cup before he retires, and the Sharks seem willing to work with him on that request as part of their extensive rebuild.

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes are the two most prominent teams involved in those reported trade talks, but there are a few roadblocks standing in the way between them and a deal.

The biggest hurdle, of course, is the salary cap. Pittsburgh and Carolina are already both pressed to the upper limits of the cap, and even if San Jose agrees to retain some of Karlsson's $11.5 million salary-cap hit over the next four years, there still needs to be some creativity in getting a deal completed.

One potential solution is San Jose taking a bad contract from either team back in return to help clear space.

The other could involve getting a third team involved that Karlsson can be shipped through. The third team could also retain a significant portion of his contract and get something back in return from either San Jose or the team acquiring him for the trouble.

To find a team that is willing and able to do that you need to first look for teams that have extra salary-cap space and are also in a rebuild where they will be looking for future assets in return.

Let's take a look at three teams that fit that description. This is, of course, a hypothetical exercise and mostly a suggestion.