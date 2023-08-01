Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Suns Reveal New Uniforms in Hype Video and Photos

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns unveiled their new look as they continue their chase of a first-ever NBA title with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Deandre Ayton.

Beal and Booker showed off the team's Association and Icon uniforms, which blend the older design made famous in the 1990s with the more modern look.

The sunburst across the chest is back, with the accompanying striping on the bottom of the shorts.

It may not be a coincidence the jerseys hearken back to one of the most successful squads in franchise history. For fans of a certain generation, the jerseys worn by Charles Barkley and the rest of the 1992-93 Suns gained iconic status.

Phoenix brought them back as a throwback alternative last season to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the 1993 NBA Finals run.

The sartorial switch continues what has been an eventful period since Mat Ishbia gained majority control of the franchise in February.

Ishbia immediately signed off on the acquisition of Durant ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline and fired head coach Monty Williams following a conference semifinals exit. The Suns then executed the biggest blockbuster of the summer when they landed Beal.

Ishbia's bid to transform Phoenix extends beyond the roster. A new G League affiliate is coming down the pike, and the team has a new broadcasting rights deal that emphasized reach over a short-term payday.

The ownership regime is making every effort to usher in a new era for Suns basketball.