    Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Suns Reveal New Uniforms in Hype Video and Photos

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVAugust 1, 2023

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 05: Devin Booker #1 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns celebrate during Game Three of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals at Footprint Center on May 05, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Nuggets 121-114. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    The Phoenix Suns unveiled their new look as they continue their chase of a first-ever NBA title with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Deandre Ayton.

    Beal and Booker showed off the team's Association and Icon uniforms, which blend the older design made famous in the 1990s with the more modern look.

    Phoenix Suns @Suns

    A new look for The Next Era ☄️<br><br>Introducing our new Nike Icon &amp; Association Edition uniforms.<a href="https://twitter.com/PayPal?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PayPal</a> | <a href="https://t.co/3LaCqSU5ig">https://t.co/3LaCqSU5ig</a> <a href="https://t.co/ngkcW7vIme">pic.twitter.com/ngkcW7vIme</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Suns reveal new jerseys for next season 🔥<br><br>You rocking with them?<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/Suns?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Suns</a>) <a href="https://t.co/ZOt0ia813k">pic.twitter.com/ZOt0ia813k</a>

    Phoenix Suns @Suns

    🚨 ON-SALE NOW 🚨<br><br>Purchase your new Association &amp; Icon Edition jerseys today: <a href="https://t.co/3LaCqSU5ig">https://t.co/3LaCqSU5ig</a><a href="https://twitter.com/PayPal?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PayPal</a> | <a href="https://t.co/Ml7aeaWqdF">https://t.co/Ml7aeaWqdF</a> <a href="https://t.co/wKB7iASxNs">pic.twitter.com/wKB7iASxNs</a>

    The sunburst across the chest is back, with the accompanying striping on the bottom of the shorts.

    It may not be a coincidence the jerseys hearken back to one of the most successful squads in franchise history. For fans of a certain generation, the jerseys worn by Charles Barkley and the rest of the 1992-93 Suns gained iconic status.

    Phoenix brought them back as a throwback alternative last season to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the 1993 NBA Finals run.

    Phoenix Suns @Suns

    𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐘'𝐑𝐄 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊.<a href="https://twitter.com/PayPal?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PayPal</a> | <a href="https://t.co/mOggQGcSQa">https://t.co/mOggQGcSQa</a> <a href="https://t.co/9KNoCCZapO">pic.twitter.com/9KNoCCZapO</a>

    The sartorial switch continues what has been an eventful period since Mat Ishbia gained majority control of the franchise in February.

    Ishbia immediately signed off on the acquisition of Durant ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline and fired head coach Monty Williams following a conference semifinals exit. The Suns then executed the biggest blockbuster of the summer when they landed Beal.

    Ishbia's bid to transform Phoenix extends beyond the roster. A new G League affiliate is coming down the pike, and the team has a new broadcasting rights deal that emphasized reach over a short-term payday.

    The ownership regime is making every effort to usher in a new era for Suns basketball.