Suns Plan to Create New G League Team; Would Be Final NBA Organization with Affiliate

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns intend to start a new NBA G League affiliate that could begin play as early as the 2024-25 season.

"Bringing a G League team to the Valley has been a priority for us, and I am excited that we have begun the process and the wheels are in motion to have a team in Phoenix as early as the 2024-25 season," team governor Mat Ishbia said to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

"Not only will this allow us to develop young players within our winning culture, but also will serve as an opportunity to expand our reach and connect with even more basketball fans across the region."

The Suns are the only NBA franchise without a direct G League affiliate. The Portland Trail Blazers were in the same boat before they announced the Rip City Remix will join the league in 2023-24.

