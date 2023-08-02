Raiders' Top Players to Watch in Preseason Opener

0 of 3

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Last season may have been the first under Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler, but the 2023 season is truly the beginning of an era for the Las Vegas Raiders.

With the team moving on from Derek Carr, they will have a new starting quarterback for the first time in nearly a decade. The secondary will also undergo major personnel changes, and the team made nine draft picks to bring in an influx of young talent.

After going 6-11 last season, the pressure is on to improve on that mark.

With so many unknowns, the preseason should take on added importance for the Raiders. They are getting a lot of reps in camp, but that doesn't replace the speed and intensity of going against a live opponent.

These three players will be especially intriuing to watch when the Raiders kick off their preseason schedule against the San Francisco 49ers on August 13.