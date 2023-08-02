Raiders' Top Players to Watch in Preseason Opener

Raiders' Top Players to Watch in Preseason OpenerAugust 2, 2023
Last season may have been the first under Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler, but the 2023 season is truly the beginning of an era for the Las Vegas Raiders.
With the team moving on from Derek Carr, they will have a new starting quarterback for the first time in nearly a decade. The secondary will also undergo major personnel changes, and the team made nine draft picks to bring in an influx of young talent.
After going 6-11 last season, the pressure is on to improve on that mark.
With so many unknowns, the preseason should take on added importance for the Raiders. They are getting a lot of reps in camp, but that doesn't replace the speed and intensity of going against a live opponent.
These three players will be especially intriuing to watch when the Raiders kick off their preseason schedule against the San Francisco 49ers on August 13.
QB Aidan O'Connell
After speculation all offseason about the Raiders potentially drafting one of the top quarterbacks in the draft, they waited until the fourth round to select Aidan O'Connell.
Las Vegas is obviously planning on rolling with Jimmy Garoppolo as its Week 1 starter, but it will be interesting to see if the 24-year-old Purdue product can take the backup job from veteran Brian Hoyer.
Hoyer, 37, is a former Patriot who knows McDaniels' scheme, but O'Connell has impressed some in camp, including wide receiver Hunter Renfrow.
"To hear guys speak favorably of him, like Hunter Renfrow saying if [O'Connell] had to go in the game, they believe in him and follow him, speaks loudly for how Aidan O'Connell is ingratiating himself in that locker room, impressing people in meeting rooms and what we saw on the field, especially on the quick routes out on the sidelines were particularly effective," NFL Network Reporter Omar Ruiz noted.
With the new rule in place that you can carry a third quarterback who doesn't count against the 53-man roster total, O'Connell's roster spot is likely secure. But a few strong performances in the preseason could open up the battle for backup QB.
CB Jakorian Bennett
No position saw a bigger overhaul than cornerback for the Raiders. After sporting one of the worst secondaries in the NFL last season, they have turned to a variety of veterans to address their need on the outside.
Duke Shelley and David Long were signed in the early phases of free agency. The team has also added Marcus Peters to the fold, but there's plenty of room for a rookie like Jakorian Bennett to work his way into the rotation.
The 22-year-old was also picked in the fourth round and, like O'Connell, he seems to be making an early impression in camp.
"He's mature, really a pleasure to work with," McDaniels told reporters. "He takes the game very seriously, is intelligent, can learn quickly and then take it from the meeting room to the field. You've seen him compete on some down-the-field throws."
Shining in camp is one thing, but standing out against the Niners in the first week of the preseason would allow the Maryland product to make a statement.
Outside of Peters, there's no one with a ton of starting experience. Shelley and Long were spot-starters for their former teams. With all of them coming in as new additions, it's clear the Raiders are open to anyone who will step up there.
RB Zamir White
Josh Jacobs' holdout remains unresolved at this point, which makes Zamir White one of the most intriguing players on the whole roster.
The 23-year-old was mostly a non-factor last season. While the Patriots usually utilized a backfield by committee approach when McDaniels was the offensive coordinator, the Raiders leaned heavily on Jacobs.
As a rookie, White was tied with Brandon Bolden for second-most carries by a running back and they only had 17.
With Jacobs still not reporting to camp, the Georgia product would likely be the top candidate to replace him. Of course, there are options on the free-agent market that could make sense. Kareem Hunt and Leonard Fournette remain unsigned.
But going with a younger back on a rookie contract is the optimal approach.
White will need to prove he can take on that role in preseason, though. If Jacobs' holdout lasts into the season or if the Raiders decide to trade their disgruntled star, then White could be a major player in the offense.