Raiders' Josh Jacobs Sends Cryptic Tweet amid Holdout: 'Common Sense Not Too Common'

Chris Unger/Getty Images

As his holdout over a contract dispute continues, Las Vegas Raiders star running back Josh Jacobs sent a not-so-subtle shot to his organization Thursday.

The NFL's leading rusher from last season took to Twitter to again express his frustration with the handling of his contract situation.

Jacobs, 25, had the $10.1 million franchise tag placed on him earlier this offseason. He he was unable to come to an agreement on a long-term deal with the organization, much like fellow star running backs Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard.

As a result, the two-time Pro Bowler was absent from OTAs and mandatory minicamp. He's also sitting out of training camp, as he has yet to sign the franchise tender.

Some details of the negotiations between the Raiders and Jacobs emerged over recent days, with NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reporting that the organization offered him a deal that would pay him about $12 million per season. That contract would have made Jacobs the fifth-highest-paid player at the position, trailing only Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara, Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb, respectively.

However, Garafolo did not say how many years or how much guaranteed money was included in the offer, which are usually big sticking points for these types of deals.

If Jacobs decides to sit out the regular season, he'd be sacrificing some valuable game checks, and the Raiders could still franchise-tag him in 2024 for $12 million.

Last season, after the Raiders didn't pick up his fifth-year option picked, Jacobs had the best season of his career. He ran for a league-leading 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns while adding 53 receptions and 400 yards in the passing game.

The running back market has never been as watered down as it has been this offseason with stars like Jacobs and Barkley both missing out on big paydays. Barkley just accepted a one-year deal worth up to $11 million from the Giants after not getting a long-term contract.