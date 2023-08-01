USWNT Coach Vlatko Andonovski Calls Out Carli Lloyd for Criticism After Portugal Draw

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

United States women's national team coach Vlatko Andonovski took umbrage with a point of criticism leveled by USWNT legend Carli Lloyd after the team's 0-0 draw with Portugal in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Lloyd didn't hold back, calling out what she thought was a disproportionate level of celebration following a lackluster performance.

The two-time World Cup winner also contended she's "not seeing that passion" from the current players that reflects the significance of representing the U.S. at the international level.

Andonovski thought Lloyd was off base with her remarks.

"The one thing I want to say is that this team wanted to win this game more than anything else," he told reporters. "They've put everything they could in preparation for this tournament and every game that they go into, so to question the mentality of this team, to question the willingness to win, to compete, I think it's insane.

"I've never seen this team step on the field and not try hard or not compete. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, they can say whatever they want, but I just know how this team feels."

Reaction toward Lloyd was mixed on social media. What some saw as difficult truths getting expressed, others considered considered to be unfair and an example of a retired star elevating past triumphs at the expense of the current generation.

Most supporters will agree the USWNT isn't where it needs to be heading into the knockout stage. The United States barely survived the group, finishing one point ahead of Portugal, and it could be in serious trouble if Sweden is its opponent in the round of 16.

There will be plenty of blame to go around in the event the U.S. experiences its worst ever finish at the Women's World Cup.