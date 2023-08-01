Jamaica vs. Brazil: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

0 of 3

Noemi Llamas/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Jamaica and Brazil will play for a spot in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup knockout round on Wednesday (6 a.m. ET, Fox, FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app).

Brazil was expected to be in this position, and it appeared to be in great shape after it opened Group F with a win and France tied Jamaica.

However, the fate of the group shifted after France knocked off the Selecao on Matchday 2.

France holds first place in Group F and it is likely to maintain that position with a victory over Panama.

Jamaica's opening result against France started a strong campaign in Australia. The Reggae Girlz followed that up with a 1-0 win over Panama without star forward Khadija Shaw, who was suspended due to a red card.

Shaw's return to the Jamaica lineup equals the matchup with Brazil a bit. The South American side is favored, but Jamaica is more than capable of earning a draw to get it through to the round of 16.

Brazil can't afford a draw. It must beat Jamaica to leapfrog its Wednesday opponent in the table.