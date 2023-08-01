Jamaica vs. Brazil: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

Jamaica vs. Brazil: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023August 1, 2023
Jamaica and Brazil will play for a spot in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup knockout round on Wednesday (6 a.m. ET, Fox, FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app).
Brazil was expected to be in this position, and it appeared to be in great shape after it opened Group F with a win and France tied Jamaica.
However, the fate of the group shifted after France knocked off the Selecao on Matchday 2.
France holds first place in Group F and it is likely to maintain that position with a victory over Panama.
Jamaica's opening result against France started a strong campaign in Australia. The Reggae Girlz followed that up with a 1-0 win over Panama without star forward Khadija Shaw, who was suspended due to a red card.
Shaw's return to the Jamaica lineup equals the matchup with Brazil a bit. The South American side is favored, but Jamaica is more than capable of earning a draw to get it through to the round of 16.
Brazil can't afford a draw. It must beat Jamaica to leapfrog its Wednesday opponent in the table.
Match Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Money Line
Brazil (-575; bet $575 to win $100)
Jamaica (+1200; bet $100 to win $1,200)
Over/Under
Over 2.5 Goals (-165)
Under 2.5 Goals (+130)
Khadija Shaw Returns to Jamaica Lineup
Jamaica gets a huge boost to its starting XI for the Brazil match in the form of Shaw's return.
The prolific 26-year-old striker was sent off for a second yellow card late in the scoreless draw with France. That forced her to miss the Panama contest.
Shaw has 56 goals in 38 international appearances, and she can put Brazil's defense under pressure on a handful of attacking moves.
The Manchester City player is in search of her first-career World Cup goal, and any tally could be huge for the Reggae Girlz on Wednesday.
Jamaica just needs a draw to advance out of Group F because it has a one-point advantage over Brazil.
The Caribbean side can still has the potential to win the group as well if its defeats Brazil and France does not win against Panama.
That could be a potential pair of results, especially if France opts to avoid Germany in the round of 16. Germany is second in Group H three points back of Colombia. The Group F winner faces the Group H runner-up to start the knockout round.
Brazil Looking to Avoid First Group Stage Elimination Since 1995
Brazil has been a knockout-stage fixture for the last two decades.
The Selecao advanced from the group stage in each of the last seven World Cups. They have four quarterfinal appearances, one semifinal berth and one runner-up spot in that span.
An elimination on Wednesday would be a stunning result, especially given how the South American side started the tournament.
Brazil sat on top of Group F after Matchday 1 due to its win over Panama and the draw between France and Jamaica.
Brazil must defeat Jamaica to move on to the round of 16. The Selecao would jump Jamaica in the table with that result.
There is an unlikely scenario in which Brazil and Jamaica advance through a draw and a France loss, but that probably will not happen given how poor Panama has been in the tournament.
Brazil holds more World Cup experience than Jamaica and it beat the Reggae Girlz 3-0 in the 2019 group stage.
A win is expected out of the perennial World Cup contenders, and anything less would be viewed as a huge failure.
