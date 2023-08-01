Bengals HC on Burrow, Higgins Contracts: 'Trust People Are Handling It the Right Way'

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

The Cincinnati Bengals face the daunting task of keeping their offensive core together with star quarterback Joe Burrow and wideout Tee Higgins eligible for contract extensions this year.

However, head coach Zac Taylor told The Athletic's Jeff Howe that he's confident all sides will eventually reach their desired outcome.

"There's always a team side of this, and there's a business side of this," Taylor said. "You trust people are handling it the right way."

In addition to Burrow and Higgins, star receiver Ja'Marr Chase will be eligible for an extension next offseason. Taylor went on to add that he tries to keep his involvement in contract discussions to a minimum:

"Fortunately, the business side is out of my hands, so I get a chance just to try to push this team in every way I can. If guys need to have one-off conversations about it, we're always open to provide guidance as best we can. Try not to stick your nose in the middle of it, because I get it. It's a livelihood for these guys. Just finding the right balance to coach the team and keep the team moving."

For what it's worth, Taylor isn't alone in his belief that the Bengals will maintain their core players. Burrow said during an appearance on NFL Live last week that he's "confident" that the team will "be able to keep everybody."

It will be interesting to see if any new deals are in place for Cincinnati's offensive stars when the team opens the 2023 season against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 10.