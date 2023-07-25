Joe Burrow 'Confident' Bengals Will Keep 'Everybody' amid Impending Contract Talks

AP Photo/Jeff Dean

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow is still patiently waiting for his contract extension, but the team will have other players to address soon as well.

However, Burrow said during an appearance on Tuesday's episode of NFL Live that he's "confident" that the Bengals will "be able to keep everybody."

When asked about the status of his own contract negotiations, Burrow said, "I've got nothing for you, my man, you'll have to wait and see.

Despite Burrow's confidence, the Bengals could have trouble maintaining their offensive core. In addition to him being eligible for a contract extension this offseason, his fellow 2020 draft classmate Tee Higgins is also eligible for a new deal. Star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will become eligible next offseason.

The Bengals have made deep playoff runs in each of the last two seasons, so they have a window of title contention as long as they're able to keep the band together. Earlier this month, veteran running back Joe Mixon agreed to restructure his contract in order to stay in Cincinnati for the 2023 season.

The Bengals are hoping to have more balance this year instead of relying on Burrow so heavily. Cincinnati signed stalwart left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to help improve the offensive line.

"We're excited about the run game and the running backs that we have," Burrow said in June. "And we're excited about the offensive line that we have and we'll be able to hit some explosive runs this year and get teams out of those boxes."

The Bengals will begin the 2023 season on Sept. 10 against the AFC North-rival Cleveland Browns. It remains to be seen if Burrow will have his new deal by then.