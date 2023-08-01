Best Reaction to England's Win vs. China in 2023 Women's World Cup

Best Reaction to England's Win vs. China in 2023 Women's World CupAugust 1, 2023
The Lauren James show has taken over Australia.
England's 21-year-old star added to her growing 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup breakout performance with two goals and three assists in the Lionesses' 6-1 thumping of China.
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
2+2 - 21-year-old Lauren James has two goals and two assists against China, making her the youngest player on record (2011 onwards) to be directly involved in 4+ goals in a single <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> match. Feasting. <a href="https://t.co/laqrjKcBEs">pic.twitter.com/laqrjKcBEs</a>
Match of the Day @BBCMOTD
What a performance! 👏<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FifaWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FifaWWC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ENG</a> v <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CHN?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CHN</a> <a href="https://t.co/qwHwqQPhEf">pic.twitter.com/qwHwqQPhEf</a>
James added to her personal highlight reel with stunning goals in the 41st and 65th minutes.
Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly and Rachel Daly netted one goal each for the Lionesses.
The attacking performance stood out the most, but England also did not feel the effects of Keira Walsh's absence. Walsh was injured in the second group-stage game against Denmark.
Luis Miguel Echegaray @lmechegaray
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ENG</a> w/ their best performance of the tournament as they win 6-1 vs. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CHN?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CHN</a>. Impressive, especially without Keira Walsh. Lauren James is an absolute baller, formation clicked, etc. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ENG</a> win Group D w/ 3 wins but this one by far being the most impressive. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NGA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NGA</a> next in Rof16.
Katie Zelem played well in midfield in Walsh's absence.
🇳🇴 @muwfcs
Katie Zelem vs PR China: <br><br>90 minutes played <br>88% passing accuracy <br>1 chance created<br>87 touches<br>13 passes into the final third<br>5/5 accurate long balls <br>2/2 tackles won <br>6 recoveries <br>2/3 ground duels won <br>2/3 aerial duels won<br><br>A solid World Cup debut 🦁 <a href="https://t.co/pkjNGwc7va">pic.twitter.com/pkjNGwc7va</a>
The victory allowed England to top Group D with nine points. The Lionesses only conceded once over 270 minutes and tied Spain for the third-most goals scored in the group stage with eight.
The Lionesses will play Nigeria, the second-place team from Group B, in the round of 16.
Joe Crann @YesWeCrann
Proper statement win for the Lionesses. Thought they'd win, wasn't sure they'd put China to the sword like this though. Clinical performance with plenty of quality on show. Top, top England showing. <br><br>Nigeria next. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a>