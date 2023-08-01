Best Reaction to England's Win vs. China in 2023 Women's World Cup

Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The Lauren James show has taken over Australia.

England's 21-year-old star added to her growing 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup breakout performance with two goals and three assists in the Lionesses' 6-1 thumping of China.

James added to her personal highlight reel with stunning goals in the 41st and 65th minutes.

Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly and Rachel Daly netted one goal each for the Lionesses.

The attacking performance stood out the most, but England also did not feel the effects of Keira Walsh's absence. Walsh was injured in the second group-stage game against Denmark.

Katie Zelem played well in midfield in Walsh's absence.

The victory allowed England to top Group D with nine points. The Lionesses only conceded once over 270 minutes and tied Spain for the third-most goals scored in the group stage with eight.

The Lionesses will play Nigeria, the second-place team from Group B, in the round of 16.