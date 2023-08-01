X

    Best Reaction to England's Win vs. China in 2023 Women's World Cup

    Joe TanseyAugust 1, 2023

    ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 01: Lauren James celebrates with Alex Greenwood of England after scoring a goal which was later disallowed by VAR for offside during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group D match between China and England at Hindmarsh Stadium on August 01, 2023 in Adelaide / Tarntanya, Australia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
    Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

    The Lauren James show has taken over Australia.

    England's 21-year-old star added to her growing 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup breakout performance with two goals and three assists in the Lionesses' 6-1 thumping of China.

    ESPN FC @ESPNFC

    Lauren James is dropping an all-time performance 🥶 <a href="https://t.co/o36VwSCJS4">pic.twitter.com/o36VwSCJS4</a>

    OptaJoe @OptaJoe

    2+2 - 21-year-old Lauren James has two goals and two assists against China, making her the youngest player on record (2011 onwards) to be directly involved in 4+ goals in a single <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> match. Feasting. <a href="https://t.co/laqrjKcBEs">pic.twitter.com/laqrjKcBEs</a>

    FIFA Women's World Cup @FIFAWWC

    Lauren. James. <a href="https://t.co/WoLwD3L5UL">pic.twitter.com/WoLwD3L5UL</a>

    Match of the Day @BBCMOTD

    What a performance! 👏<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FifaWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FifaWWC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ENG</a> v <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CHN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CHN</a> <a href="https://t.co/qwHwqQPhEf">pic.twitter.com/qwHwqQPhEf</a>

    James added to her personal highlight reel with stunning goals in the 41st and 65th minutes.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    A truly lovely first-time finish from Lauren James to make it three for England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 <a href="https://t.co/TDHAVB1cKF">pic.twitter.com/TDHAVB1cKF</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    IT'S SO EFFORTLESS FOR HER 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿<br><br>LAUREN JAMES IS TRULY THE DEFINITION OF BANGERS ONLY! <a href="https://t.co/6J2gD2W3cZ">pic.twitter.com/6J2gD2W3cZ</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    Try and stop her, you simply can't 🤷‍♀️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 <a href="https://t.co/Igt4G9GP0C">pic.twitter.com/Igt4G9GP0C</a>

    Janty @CFC_Janty

    Reece James wasn't lying when he said Lauren James is technically better than some Premier league players. Baller <a href="https://t.co/OcArD5UvxY">pic.twitter.com/OcArD5UvxY</a>

    Alex Goldberg @AlexGoldberg_

    Lauren James had 2 goals &amp; 3 assists in this game alone and she should have had 3 goals &amp; 3 assists if not for bad VAR.<br><br>Give her Player of the Tournament now.

    Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly and Rachel Daly netted one goal each for the Lionesses.

    The attacking performance stood out the most, but England also did not feel the effects of Keira Walsh's absence. Walsh was injured in the second group-stage game against Denmark.

    Luis Miguel Echegaray @lmechegaray

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ENG</a> w/ their best performance of the tournament as they win 6-1 vs. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CHN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CHN</a>. Impressive, especially without Keira Walsh. Lauren James is an absolute baller, formation clicked, etc. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ENG</a> win Group D w/ 3 wins but this one by far being the most impressive. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NGA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NGA</a> next in Rof16.

    Katie Zelem played well in midfield in Walsh's absence.

    🇳🇴 @muwfcs

    Katie Zelem vs PR China: <br><br>90 minutes played <br>88% passing accuracy <br>1 chance created<br>87 touches<br>13 passes into the final third<br>5/5 accurate long balls <br>2/2 tackles won <br>6 recoveries <br>2/3 ground duels won <br>2/3 aerial duels won<br><br>A solid World Cup debut 🦁 <a href="https://t.co/pkjNGwc7va">pic.twitter.com/pkjNGwc7va</a>

    lauren @LaurenLeah_19

    Katie Zelem, first start for England in a WC replacing an irreplaceable player and was faultless 👏🏽

    The victory allowed England to top Group D with nine points. The Lionesses only conceded once over 270 minutes and tied Spain for the third-most goals scored in the group stage with eight.

    The Lionesses will play Nigeria, the second-place team from Group B, in the round of 16.

    John Bennett @JohnBennettBBC

    England v Nigeria then! <br><br>Tasty fixture. <br><br>Pressure will be off the Super Falcons and they will love being the underdogs.

    Joe Crann @YesWeCrann

    Proper statement win for the Lionesses. Thought they'd win, wasn't sure they'd put China to the sword like this though. Clinical performance with plenty of quality on show. Top, top England showing. <br><br>Nigeria next. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a>

    Women's Transfer News @womenstransfer

    Two more Round of 16 matches confirmed for Monday:<br><br>🇩🇰 Denmark vs. Australia 🇦🇺<br>🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England vs. Nigeria 🇳🇬<br><br>🍿🍿🍿 <a href="https://t.co/XRvHyvXZaW">pic.twitter.com/XRvHyvXZaW</a>