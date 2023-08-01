Celtics HC Mazzulla Talks 'Healing Process' from Failed Malcolm Brogdon Trade Attempt

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics might still have some fences to mend with Malcolm Brogdon after the veteran guard was included in a failed trade this offseason.

"There is a healing process, there is a listening process and to see where we are at and where we have to get to," head coach Joe Mazzulla told reporters. "We've had some conversations as an organization but at the same time, we understand that's the situation that it was and as the healing process goes on, we will move forward as well as you can."

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on June 21 the Celtics were negotiating a three-team trade for Kristaps Porziņģis that sent Brogdon to the Los Angeles Clippers. Hours later, Wojnarowski reported the proposed deal was off. Boston wound up sending Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies in order to acquire Porziņģis.

Trades are a reality of life in the NBA, but that doesn't make it any easier to handle knowing your team was prepared to jettison you for what it believed was an upgrade.

Mazzulla's comments referenced the need to reassure Brogdon about where he stands within the organization. Beyond reaching out to the 30-year-old directly, the Celtics are sending a message to other franchises.

Heavy Sports' Steve Bulpett spoke to a source on July 20 who said Boston made it clear Brogdon is "a valued member of their team."

"They said he's a valued member of their team, and that's where it ended," the source said. "I don't know if that changes down the line, but we didn't get anywhere. And I'm pretty sure we aren't the only team that got that response."