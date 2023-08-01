Panama vs. France: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

0 of 3

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

France has a clear path to capturing first place in Group F at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The first-place Les Bleues take on already-eliminated Panama on Wednesday in Sydney (6 a.m. ET, FS1, FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app).

France moved into its current position with a win over Brazil in its second group-stage game. The South Americans and Jamaica still have a path to finish first, but that can only happen if the European side suffers a stunning loss.

The French should use the Panama match as a tune-up for the knockout round, which could start with a blockbuster contest against Germany.

Wendie Renard and Co. would love to face an easier opponent in the round of 16, but they can't risk messing around against Panama to set up a better matchup.