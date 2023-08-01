Fans Rip Vlatko as USWNT is Saved by the Post in Portugal Draw, Move to WWC KO Stage

SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

The United States women's national team survived and advanced to the knockout stage of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Portugal on Tuesday.

The USWNT finished second in Group E with five points, one ahead of the Portuguese.

Given the stakes, it was a nerve-racking affair for American fans despite the fact Portugal didn't register a single shot on target. Francisco Neto's squad only needed one moment to turn the tide of the match and put the United States on the brink of elimination.

It looked like that moment arrived in the first minute of second-half stoppage time. Ana Capeta got in behind the U.S. defense and fired a shot that eluded American goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher. Fortunately, Capeta's effort hit off the post.

The USWNT's good fortune late on elicited feelings of relief from plenty of supporters.

There was also the acknowledgment that the USWNT simply isn't clicking at the moment. Perhaps this was inevitable as the team cycled away from the stalwarts of previous World Cup triumphs, but coach Vlatko Andonovski was singled out for plenty of criticism.

Sweden almost assuredly awaits in the round of 16. The Swedes sit atop Group G and will clinch first place with a win or draw against Argentina.

If the United States repeats this performance against the No. 3 team in the world, then it could headed toward its worst ever finish at a Women's World Cup.

Since the tournament started in 1991, the USWNT has never placed worse than third. That kind of consistency won't carry on forever with the traditional soccer powers investing more heavily in the women's game.

But the issues with the current USWNT team go deeper than just facing a higher level of competition. Depending on the outcome, the 2023 Women's World Cup might be a wakeup call for the federation.