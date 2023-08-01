X

    Fans Rip Vlatko as USWNT is Saved by the Post in Portugal Draw, Move to WWC KO Stage

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVAugust 1, 2023

    USA's midfielder #16 Rose Lavelle (R) and teammates react at the end of the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group E football match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland on August 1, 2023. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) (Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)
    SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

    The United States women's national team survived and advanced to the knockout stage of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Portugal on Tuesday.

    The USWNT finished second in Group E with five points, one ahead of the Portuguese.

    Given the stakes, it was a nerve-racking affair for American fans despite the fact Portugal didn't register a single shot on target. Francisco Neto's squad only needed one moment to turn the tide of the match and put the United States on the brink of elimination.

    It looked like that moment arrived in the first minute of second-half stoppage time. Ana Capeta got in behind the U.S. defense and fired a shot that eluded American goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher. Fortunately, Capeta's effort hit off the post.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    Portugal was this close 😬 <a href="https://t.co/UMIZnAqyib">pic.twitter.com/UMIZnAqyib</a>

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    It doesn't get much closer than this 😱🫢 <a href="https://t.co/OdiVCvQkaY">pic.twitter.com/OdiVCvQkaY</a>

    The USWNT's good fortune late on elicited feelings of relief from plenty of supporters.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    The USWNT is moving on but the former captain <a href="https://twitter.com/CarliLloyd?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CarliLloyd</a> had this to say after the match 🇺🇸 <a href="https://t.co/NVHjG33KXh">pic.twitter.com/NVHjG33KXh</a>

    U.S. Women's National Soccer Team @USWNT

    BLESS THAT POST

    Jimmy Mack @jcmack03

    MVP<br><br>Most Valuable Post<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a> <a href="https://t.co/sTDYZsUASz">pic.twitter.com/sTDYZsUASz</a>

    whitney medworth @its_whitney

    watching that portugal ball hit the post <a href="https://t.co/hI0L1wfj06">pic.twitter.com/hI0L1wfj06</a>

    ESPN FC @ESPNFC

    This moment for USWNT fans 😲 <a href="https://t.co/MKQS0cO4NK">pic.twitter.com/MKQS0cO4NK</a>

    There was also the acknowledgment that the USWNT simply isn't clicking at the moment. Perhaps this was inevitable as the team cycled away from the stalwarts of previous World Cup triumphs, but coach Vlatko Andonovski was singled out for plenty of criticism.

    Gal Pal Sports @GalPalSports

    We've said early on that the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a> could not wait until the World Cup to set a core roster. This team is playing like they just met because, well, they have.

    Kim McCauley @kimischilling

    Everyone ignoring the fire alarm while the USWNT play like crap is a little too on the nose as a metaphor

    Meg Linehan @itsmeglinehan

    USWNT lose, 0-0.<br><br>(Okay for real: the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a> have advanced to the Round of 16 despite one of the worst performances I have ever witnessed from them with my own two eyeballs.)

    herculez gomez @herculezg

    "The rest of the world has caught up" wasn't just on the field. <br><br>Coaching may be the biggest problem. <br><br>USWNT always trying to be direct, very little creativity in the final third, and overcommit numbers at a reckless rate. <br><br>Vlatko out of his depth.

    Stu Holden @stuholden

    80th minute again and only 1 sub…. When the performance has been this flat. <a href="https://twitter.com/USWNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USWNT</a> Vlatko looks lost.

    nubia ✰ @nxbaafnkln

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USWNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USWNT</a> got that dawg in them fr. <a href="https://t.co/OjKDc7pSxU">pic.twitter.com/OjKDc7pSxU</a>

    Steven Goff @SoccerInsider

    USWNT might make it through this match and this group, but this is not a championship team. Slow, unimaginative, vulnerable.

    Lindsay Gibbs @linzsports

    I agree with Carli Lloyd and I miss Jill Ellis. I will never forgive Vlatko for this.

    ReiGn @ValuShipper

    Vlatko everytime he looks at the bench <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/uswnt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#uswnt</a> <a href="https://t.co/mEPTEYYC7Q">pic.twitter.com/mEPTEYYC7Q</a>

    Ryan Rosenblatt @RyanRosenblatt

    I've had so many wrong opinions, but "Vlatko is a great hire for the USWNT" might be my wrongest

    Emily Higginbotham @EmilyHigg

    Vlatko inherited the most talented and deepest pool of players in the world and turned them into a disjointed, toothless and joyless version of themselves — and may he be haunted by that fact for the rest of his coaching days.

    Douglas Reyes-Ceron @dreyesceron

    If it wasn't obvious, I don't know what has become of Vlatko, the NWSL manager to Vlatko, the USWNT manager but they're not the same manager clearly

    Sweden almost assuredly awaits in the round of 16. The Swedes sit atop Group G and will clinch first place with a win or draw against Argentina.

    If the United States repeats this performance against the No. 3 team in the world, then it could headed toward its worst ever finish at a Women's World Cup.

    Since the tournament started in 1991, the USWNT has never placed worse than third. That kind of consistency won't carry on forever with the traditional soccer powers investing more heavily in the women's game.

    But the issues with the current USWNT team go deeper than just facing a higher level of competition. Depending on the outcome, the 2023 Women's World Cup might be a wakeup call for the federation.