2023 Women's World Cup: 5 Takeaways from USWNT's Draw vs. Portugal

We saw it against the Netherlands, and now we've seen it against Portugal again. The U.S. midfield is incredibly unbalanced, lacking in control and prone to just being strolled through.

There were a few reasons for the difficulty on Tuesday. Firstly, Portugal were fantastic in the central areas during the first half and dominated possession with patient short passing that would then explode into a cutting through ball as the USWNT failed to effectively close down Kika Nazareth, Dolores Silva or whoever else strode forward.

Despite all of her considerable qualities, Lindsey Horan is not going to consistently offer protection to Andi Sullivan, who was overrun again. At times, Horan was jogging as Portugal sprinted beyond her, leaving her teammate to struggle on the turn as she desperately tried to track back.

It also didn't help that, in her eagerness, Rose Lavelle's positioning was ill-disciplined in the opening 45 minutes.

The 28-year-old showed great energy to press and is obviously keen to make her mark after her injury issues, but she spent too much time on top of her fellow midfielders in an attempt to win the ball. It left the U.S. exposed and gave Portugal more time to pick simple passes forward.

Lavelle switched on after the break, though, and the team looked slightly sharper when she did.

The midfield's lack of cohesion is perhaps best summed up by her yellow card in the first half, a booking that keeps her out of the last-16 tie. She couldn't win the ball, slid into a poor challenge and will now miss an important game against tough opposition.

Whether it's Savannah DeMelo who replaces her or another name, Andonovski needs to find balance quickly with his midfield three.