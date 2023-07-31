5-Star SF Karter Knox, Brother of Kevin, Commits to Play for Overtime Elite

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Class of 2024 5-star recruit Karter Knox, who is the younger brother of Portland Trail Blazers forward Kevin Knox, has committed to play for Overtime Elite next season, per The Athletic's Kyle Tucker.

Knox, who is ranked as the No. 6 overall player in the class by 247Sports' composite, will receive a scholarship from Overtime Elite that allows him to maintain his college eligibility.

Tucker called Knox Overtime Elite's "biggest" get of the offseason so far and regarded him as "among the best rising high school seniors on the planet." Knox was also "a major contributor" on USA Basketball's U17 team that took home gold at the FIBA World Cup in Spain last summer.

The Atlanta native "was the second-leading scorer on Nike's grassroots circuit (EYBL) during the regular season, averaging 21.2 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 54 percent from the field and 34 percent from three-point range," per Tucker. However, his production dipped significantly during the Peach Jam in July, as he averaged just 16.4 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from beyond the arc.

According to Nick Roush of On3.com, Knox remains the subject of a recruiting battle between rival schools Kentucky and Louisville. His brother Kevin spent his lone collegiate season with the Wildcats in 2017-18, and "John Calipari has essentially been recruiting [Karter] since" his initial recruitment of the elder Knox eight years ago. However, he's also very familiar with Cardinals head coach Kenny Payne, who is a former assistant under Calipari.

Roush pointed out that there's already a pipeline from Overtime Elite to Kentucky, as former OTE players Rob Dillingham, Jordan Burks and Somto Cyril have already signed on to join the Wildcats. Perhaps Knox will follow suit and join his brother as members of Big Blue Nation.