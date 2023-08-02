Cowboys' Biggest Questions to Answer in 2023 NFL Preseason

0 of 3

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys enter 2023 with high expectations, but there are still some questions the team needs to answer before meeting the New York Giants in Week 1.

The Cowboys will bring back the same talented core that won a playoff game last year, but there are still some relatively important players who will need to be replaced. That's just an annual reality for any team that has built a decent roster.

The good news is that Dallas' meeting with the Giants doesn't happen until Sunday night, September 10. It will have three preseason games to get things right and get a better understanding of what various players can do.

Preseason games are a bit of a bore for veterans. There's a reason that some of the Cowboys' biggest stars probably won't end up playing in any of them.

They are, however, a useful evaluation tool for players trying to earn a bigger role or just make the team. Here's what information the Cowboys need to find out from their three preseason contests.