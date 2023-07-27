Fantasy Alert: Cowboys' Dak Prescott Says Jalen Tolbert Has Shown 'So Much Growth'

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Fantasy football managers in need of receiving depth may want to turn to Dallas Cowboys wideout Jalen Tolbert.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott praised the development of Tolbert over the last year, perhaps suggesting that he could emerge as a solid target during the 2023 season:

The Cowboys selected Tolbert in the third round of the 2022 draft out of South Alabama, and he didn't see much playing time last season, catching two passes for 12 yards on three targets in eight games.

Dallas tried to thrust Tolbert into a starting role following Amari Cooper's departure to the Cleveland Browns, but it just didn't work it. He's entering a much better situation in 2023 in a depth role.

With Michael Gallup, Brandin Cooks and CeeDee Lamb expected to draw much of the attention from opposing defenses in 2023, Tolbert could be a sneaky pickup late in drafts for fantasy managers.