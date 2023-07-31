NFL Training Camp 2023: Who Will Fill in for Latest Injured NFL Players?

0 of 9

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

In the NFL, every player gets injured at some point, and teams must be ready to deal with the repercussions.

At this point, training camps are as much about damage control as they are learning environments. Athletes still need to play the game to get ready for the regular season, thus problems arise.

During Monday's training camp practice, the Denver Broncos received the biggest blow to their lineup with a potential season-ending injury to a top wide receiver. The Indianapolis Colts' running back setup worsened, though Jonathan Taylor's situation isn't as dire as recently reported. The Seattle Seahawks are currently hampered in their backfield. Finally, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't receive good news regarding this year's first-round draft pick.

In each situation, a next-man-up mentality has already taken root. But who will fill the void?

Find out as we catch up on the latest from training camps around the NFL.