NFL Training Camp 2023: Who Will Fill in for Latest Injured NFL Players?July 31, 2023
In the NFL, every player gets injured at some point, and teams must be ready to deal with the repercussions.
At this point, training camps are as much about damage control as they are learning environments. Athletes still need to play the game to get ready for the regular season, thus problems arise.
During Monday's training camp practice, the Denver Broncos received the biggest blow to their lineup with a potential season-ending injury to a top wide receiver. The Indianapolis Colts' running back setup worsened, though Jonathan Taylor's situation isn't as dire as recently reported. The Seattle Seahawks are currently hampered in their backfield. Finally, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't receive good news regarding this year's first-round draft pick.
In each situation, a next-man-up mentality has already taken root. But who will fill the void?
Find out as we catch up on the latest from training camps around the NFL.
'Big Plans' for Denver Broncos WR Tim Patrick Done After Achilles Injury
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick suffered what appears to be a season-ending injury for the second consecutive season. Patrick had to be carted off the field Monday, and head coach Sean Payton told reporters that it's a left Achilles tendon injury.
A year earlier almost to the day, Patrick tore the ACL in his right knee. The Broncos were hopeful in his recovery and saw significant potential with him in Payton's offense.
According to KOA Colorado's Benjamin Allbright, Denver had "big plans" for Patrick this year. He could have easily been Russell Wilson's top target. Instead, the Broncos are now down a man while learning a new system and trying to overtake the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.
But the loss means more than a quality option missing in the passing game. Patrick's locker room influence can't be overlooked. Cornerback Patrick Surtain Jr. described the veteran wide receiver's on-field leadership as "key," per DNVR Sports' Zac Stevens.
The Broncos do still feature significant talent at wide receiver, with Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and second-round rookie Marvin Mims Jr. Fortunately, Mims returned to the field Monday after previously nursing a hamstring injury.
Another option is using more 12 personnel (two wide receivers and two tight ends) this season with Greg Dulcich, Albert Okwuegbunam and Adam Trautman at tight end.
Whatever the case, Patrick's injury is a blow to a Denver team with much higher expectations this fall.
Indianapolis Colts' Injury Situations Complicate Matters
The Indianapolis Colts two biggest offensive stars—running back Jonathan Taylor and quarterback Anthony Richardson—are reportedly dealing with injuries.
Well, one is dealing with a known injury but denies another. The other surprisingly had a procedure done that will make him miss a day or two of training camp.
Taylor's public squabble with the Colts worsens with each passing day.
The league's leading rusher during the 2021 campaign is currently on the team's physically unable to perform list based on his recovery from last season's ankle injury. Meanwhile, he and his representation formally requested a trade since no progress has been made on a potential contract extension.
Taylor's agent, Malki Kawa, and Colts owner Jim Irsay went public with their frustrations. The trade request was reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport three days later, though the request was actually made days earlier. Irsay responded by flatly denying any possibility of moving the talented ball-carrier this season.
To which, the latest report surfaced of Taylor possibly being placed on the non-football injury list after suffering a back injury during offseason training, according to FOX 59 Sport's Mike Chappell. Taylor took to Twitter two hours later to deny any issues with his back.
At the very least, one concern has been dispelled regarding the explosive situation. However, Taylor's primary backup, Zack Moss, suffered a broken arm Monday, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The fourth-year running back is expected to miss six weeks, which leaves Deon Jackson and fifth-round rookie Evan Hull as the team's primary ball-carriers.
On the other hand, the Colts revealed that Richardson underwent nasal septum surgery on Sunday. He should be back on the field by Tuesday. The procedure should help the standout athlete breathe and sleep better. Clearly, Indianapolis is doing everything in hopes of maximizing the supremely gifted prospect.
Seattle Seahawks Cautious But Still Set at RB Despite Walker, Charbonnet Injuries
The Seattle Seahawks spent this offseason taking a back-to-basics approach that included bolstering their rushing attack and improving an already talented, young secondary.
A few bumps in the road have been reached along the way.
First, this year's fifth overall draft pick, cornerback Devon Witherspoon, initially held out of the start of training camp before finally signing his rookie deal Friday. Injuries have also slowed the team's top two running backs.
Kenneth Walker III burst onto the scene as a rookie with 1,050 rushing yards. He's currently dealing with a soft-tissue injury, though. The Seahawks consider his status a week-to-week evaluation.
"Yeah, because it's a groin, we've got to make sure," head coach Pete Carroll told reporters. "He doesn't feel bad. It's not a terrible injury or anything like that. We just don't want to aggravate it now and make it something that lingers through camp.'
As well as Walker played last season, Seattle still spent this year's 52nd overall pick on running back Zach Charbonnet. The second-round rookie is currently dealing with a shoulder ailment.
"We'll take some time figure it out," Carroll said. "It just kind of crept up on him, really. He didn't get hit or anything like that. Just all the sudden, he started to feel something, so we're just checking him out and being really cautious right now."
With Walker and Charbonnet out for an undetermined amount of time, DeeJay Dallas and seventh-round rookie Kenny McIntosh will help fill the void. The Seahawks originally drafted Dallas in the fourth round of the 2020 class. But he's never managed more than 35 carries or 186 yards in his first three seasons. McIntosh adds something as a solid receiver.
Expectations are to have Walker back on the field to start the regular season with Charbonnet as the backup. If not, Walker knows the system and McIntosh can help in some capacity.
Jalen Ramsey Injury Leads to Bigger Opportunity for Dolphins' Rookie CB
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey endured the first big injury among this year's training camps when he suffered a meniscus tear.
His surgery to repair the issue occurred Friday with an early timetable of returning during the middle portion of the 2023 campaign, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Though Ramsey is already pushing to get back much sooner.
"I think the surgery went about as well as it could have. So, we're elated about that," Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters. "He couldn't have a better mindset with which to attach this process. He's immediately [saying], 'Tell me what the timeline is and I'm gonna beat it by a month.' What I like about that is, thankfully, we have a training staff that puts the—really does a good job of protecting players against themselves. So I know that he won't be rushed."
With a few-month layoff expected for the six-time Pro Bowl cornerback, second-round rookie Cam Smith—the franchise's top pick from April's draft—will immediately take on a bigger role.
"Every time I step on the field, I make sure I'm preparing for the situation," Smith said, per the Palm Beach Post's Joe Schad. "To make sure I'm the best at everything. So I'm the number one at everything. But at the end of the day there are rookie dues."
To help offset Ramsey's absence, the Dolphins signed veteran Eli Apple. But Smith brings first-round potential to the mix.
"Ultimately, Smith is an exceptional athlete who is regarded as one of the best man cover guys in this draft," Bleacher Report scout Cory Giddings wrote in his predraft assessment. "His inconsistency in tackling will be one of the biggest knocks against him. With that said, he will be one of the earlier cornerbacks selected, with a chance to compete early for a starting job."
Injury or not, Smith should slide into a starting job, as Giddings predicted.
Veteran Presence Should Help Offset First-Round Rookie's Absence in Bucs' Lineup
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wanted to rework their defensive line this offseason, yet they could be seeing more of the same.
First-round defensive lineman Calijah Kancey suffered a calf injury Sunday and needed a cart to be taken off the field. According to Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline, this year's 19th overall draft pick will miss a few weeks of action.
If Kancey is out for the majority of August and possibly longer, the Buccaneers' defensive front will look significantly different when the regular season opens. Three months ago, the organization saw a chance to add a rare talent to revamp the unit's previous approach.
"We think we got a chance to get somebody, [where] in this day and age it's hard to find interior pass rushers," general manager Jason Licht told reporters after drafting Kancey "They're very few and far between. So hopefully, we got one."
Instead, William Gholston will almost certainly work his way back into a starting role for the interim. The 10-year veteran started 87 games since being selected by the Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2013 draft. Yet, Gholston has never managed more than 4.5 sacks in any season.
Maybe Tampa Bay gets a boost from Logan Hall as his role expands this fall. Otherwise, the team will be impatiently waiting for Kancey to return and provide an explosive upfield presence.
Bills' Damar Hamlin Participates in Padded Practice for First Time Since Incident
In a moment of pure bliss, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin took the practice field in full pads Monday for the first time since he suffered cardiac arrest during a Week 17 Monday Night Football contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.
"It feels amazing," the 25-year-old Hamlin told reporters. "It's a roller coaster of emotions. I was just all over the place being back for the first time. But God doesn't make mistakes. I'm on God's time. As much is the NFL is [snaps fingers] on schedule, camp starts this day; this is all God's time. You'll hear me say that a lot up here. I'm trusting in Him and that's my strength right now."
From this point forward, football takes over, with Hamlin rediscovering his standing within the Bills roster.
"I'm super-proud of him and where he's at," general manager Brandon Beane told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "... The mental toughness he's been through from almost losing his life to now back playing during Day 1 of pads. He's still getting reps like a lot of these guys and competing in whatever his role will be with this team."
Buffalo features outstanding quality and depth at the safety position. Hamlin is very much a part of that group. He looked like a future starting option before the incident. He'll be in a competition to see exactly who Beane and Co. will keep for the start of the regular season.
"Jordan [Poyer] and Micah [Hyde] are back. This is Year 7 of that duo," Beane said. "... Taylor Rapp, being able to add him, big fan of him way back in the draft process. Big part of the [Los Angeles] Rams' success there. Adding him into the mix. Obviously, Damar's back. Dean Marlowe is here. He's played a lot of meaningful games. Some other guys as well. It's a heavy competition at safety."
The NFL doesn't stop. But everyone can take a moment and appreciate something truly special in Hamlin returning to padded practice.
Dalvin Cook's Free-Agent Tour Continues with New York Jets Stop
Free-agent running back Dalvin Cook and his representation know exactly how to play the field.
Since the Minnesota Vikings released the four-time 1,100-yard rusher, he's been creating leverage in negotiations by pitting all four of the AFC East squads against one another.
On Sunday, Cook visited the New York Jets, which went quite well.
"Yesterday was awesome, had a really good meeting with him..." Jets head coach Robert Saleh said in an interview with FanDuel's Kay Adams. " He turned me into a believer."
When NFL Network's Tom Pelissero asked Cook's agent, Zac Hiller, how things went, he replied, "You'll see."
Up until this point, the Miami Dolphins have been considered the favorites for Cook's services, because he's a South Florida native and the team could use a lead back. However, the 27-year-old veteran expressed interest in joining his brother with the Buffalo Bills. He's even been in talks with the New England Patriots to visit.
All four rivals find themselves in a potential race to sign the best available player on the market. Cook is taking advantage of the fact each of those AFC squads could use an upgrade to their backfields.
49ers' Concern over Nick Bosa's Holdout Is Minimal
The San Francisco 49ers and defensive end Nick Bosa have yet to agree on terms of a contract extension. Until they do, Bosa isn't reporting to training camp. But general manager John Lynch isn't overly worried about his star defender missing practices.
"I don't like not having one of our best players here," Lynch told reporters Monday. "We've got a really good track record that I'm proud of as a group of having our players in, but I also understand it. And understand that we're going to have to exhibit some patience and understand that ultimately this thing will work out."
The four-year veteran is still playing under his rookie contract after being the second overall pick in the 2019 class. He's clearly outplayed the deal, even with a $17.9 million fifth-year option for this season.
Comparatively, the NFL's top five highest paid edge-rushers, including Nick's older brother Joey, average between $23.5 to $28 million annually. The younger Bosa has done everything to warrant being among those edge defenders, if not becoming the highest paid overall.
Since entering the league, Bosa won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, as well as NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He became a first-team All-Pro last year and earned a Pro Bowl selection in three of his first four seasons.
Niners brass knows its defensive game-wrecker needs and deserves to be paid. He almost certainly will at some point before the '23 campaign begins. Until then, the team understands Bosa's absence, though it would like him on the field. Lynch added:
"Nick is a specimen, and he's a specimen because he was blessed with some really good genes, but he's also a specimen because he works as hard as anyone I've ever seen in this game. His plan is meticulous. It's adjusted each and every year. Having said that, I think there's a point that everybody [needs to be back]. ... I don't know what that time period [is]. We've talked a lot about it internally, but I think that's important to not only give yourself the best chance to not only play at the highest level but to stay healthy."
Chicago Bears See Significant Difference in QB Justin Fields
The Justin Fields everyone saw last season won't be the same Justin Fields who leads the Chicago Bears this fall.
A year ago, the Bears offense simply didn't have enough around their franchise quarterback. Unfairly, Fields shouldered far too much of the load. In fact, the quarterback finished seventh overall with 1,143 rushing yards. Only six actual running backs managed more.
However, a second consecutive season in Luke Getsy's system should make a significant difference in Fields' approach.
"Not having to learn a new offense, new protections, new language … has definitely been easier for me in terms of diving deeper into the playbook and a better understanding of it," Fields told reporters. "I've definitely felt way more comfortable this offseason."
A growing familiarity coupled with an improved surrounding cast will make life far easier on the 24-year-old signal-caller.
The backfield is now loaded with the trio of Khalil Herbert, D'Onta Foreman and rookie Roschon Johnson. D.J. Moore joined the team courtesy of this year's trade with the Carolina Panthers for the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft. The Bears also selected a deep threat in Tyler Scott with their second fourth-round choice. The offensive line has been improved as well.
Each and everything mentioned will transform Chicago's offense from a one-man band into a far more effective unit. As a result, Fields won't feel the need to personally make a play on each and every down.
"I'm not thinking before a play breaks down. 'Oh, I'm going to run this play or pass this play,'" Fields said. "I don't make the decision beforehand."