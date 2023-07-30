WWE Rumors: Latest on The Rock Possibly Appearing at SumerSlam with Grayson Waller

Aric Becker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Could Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson make his WWE return for Saturday's SummerSlam in Detroit's Ford Field?

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio discussed the possibility (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News) and noted WWE representatives have not addressed the possibility.

"I asked if there's gonna be somebody else, and they said 'I don't know, maybe,'" Meltzer said. "So, who knows? I mean, he could do it. I don't know if Dwayne Johnson will come back, but if he's going to do it for something, it's gonna be for 50,000 fans in Detroit, which is this show."

Perhaps an appearance would come in a match with Grayson Waller, who Prityush Haldar of Sportskeeda noted "has taken it upon himself to disrespect The Rock at every opportunity."

Waller notably attempted The Rock's signature People's Elbow move during a fight against Jey Uso at SmackDown.

While Waller ultimately lost, he appeared to call out Johnson on Twitter:

If nothing else, there would be a storyline of the star returning in response to Waller's apparent disrespect.

