July 29, 2023
The Real Winners and Losers From UFC 291
It's certainly been a busy July for the UFC.
Three weeks after producing a 13-bout show topped by a pair of title bouts from its home base in Las Vegas, the mixed martial arts conglomerate is back in business with another high-end extravaganza just more than 400 miles north along Interstate 15.
UFC 291 is the five-bout topper to an 11-bout card from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, where former rivals Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are occupying the headline slot with a five-rounder whose winner will be anointed the promotion's latest "BMF" titleholder.
The "BMF" belt was initially awarded to Jorge Masvidal following his defeat of Nate Diaz four years ago at UFC 244 in New York City. Masvidal, who retired following a loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 in April, was on hand at media events during fight week this time around.
Saturday's show does not include any title bouts, but is co-headlined by a matchup of ex-light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz and former middleweight king Alex Pereira, who's making his debut in a new division after losing his 185-pound claim to Israel Adesanya at the same PPV event in Miami where Masvidal completed his octagonal run.
The B/R combat team is in a position to report on the show in real time while assembling a definitive list of winners and losers. Follow along as the evening progresses to see what we come up with and feel free to drop a thought or two of your own in the comments.
Loser: Following the Plan
It's a predictable routine for a UFC pay-per-view event.
No plans go off as they're initially laid.
The five-bout main card took a significant hit this time around when the scheduled welterweight scrap between seventh-ranked contender Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson and No. 15 Michel Pereira was scratched following Pereira's three-pound miss at Friday's weigh in.
Two fights on the preliminary card were also impacted, but not canceled.
Joanne Wood was removed from her flyweight bout with Priscila Cachoeira due to visa issues and replaced by Miranda Maverick, while Yohan Lainesse was pulled from his welterweight bout with Matthew Semelsberger due to illness and replaced by Uros Medic.
Discussions aimed at keeping the Thompson-Pereira fight on the pay-per-view card commenced after Pereira came in at 174 pounds, but Thompson, who weighed a half-pound under the 171-pound non-title limit, decided to nix it.
He subsequently took to Instagram to explain his rationale.
"Fighters who miss weight face far too few consequences and are often allowed to fight with a significant competitive advantage," he said.
"This appears to be happening more and more these days. Hopefully the decision to not move forward with the fight will discourage others from missing weight in the future."
Full Card Results
Main Card
Dustin Poirier v Justin Gaethje
Jan Blachowicz v Alex Pereira
Derrick Lewis v Marcos Rogerio de Lima
Tony Ferguson v Bobby Green
Michael Chiesa v Kevin Holland
Preliminary Card
Gabriel Bonfim v Trevin Giles
CJ Vergara v Vinicius Salvador
Roman Kopylov v Claudio Ribeiro
Jake Matthews v Darrius Flowers
Early Preliminary Card
Matthew Semelsberger v Uros Medic
Miranda Maverick v Priscila Cachoeira