The Real Winners and Losers From UFC 291

0 of 2

Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

It's certainly been a busy July for the UFC.

Three weeks after producing a 13-bout show topped by a pair of title bouts from its home base in Las Vegas, the mixed martial arts conglomerate is back in business with another high-end extravaganza just more than 400 miles north along Interstate 15.

UFC 291 is the five-bout topper to an 11-bout card from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, where former rivals Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are occupying the headline slot with a five-rounder whose winner will be anointed the promotion's latest "BMF" titleholder.

The "BMF" belt was initially awarded to Jorge Masvidal following his defeat of Nate Diaz four years ago at UFC 244 in New York City. Masvidal, who retired following a loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 in April, was on hand at media events during fight week this time around.

Saturday's show does not include any title bouts, but is co-headlined by a matchup of ex-light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz and former middleweight king Alex Pereira, who's making his debut in a new division after losing his 185-pound claim to Israel Adesanya at the same PPV event in Miami where Masvidal completed his octagonal run.

The B/R combat team is in a position to report on the show in real time while assembling a definitive list of winners and losers. Follow along as the evening progresses to see what we come up with and feel free to drop a thought or two of your own in the comments.