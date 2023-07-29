Broncos' Russell Wilson 'Confident' After Offseason Weight Loss: 'I Feel Strong'

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

After a tumultuous first season in Denver, Russell Wilson is ready to bounce back with a slimmer frame.

The nine-time pro-bowler has made headlines this offseason thanks to his workout regimen, and Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reported that Wilson feels more confident and positive about his figure.

"Wilson's figure was an oft-discussed topic for the Broncos during the offseason," Kosmider wrote. "Teammates have noted that the quarterback has slimmed down since the end of last season. Though Wilson himself declined to share specifics about how much weight he cut in the offseason, he added: 'I feel great, feel confident in what I'm doing. I feel strong, feel fast. I want to be the best version I know I can be.'"

Wilson joined the Broncos via a blockbuster trade before the 2022 season, and his first year in orange and blue was a major disappointment. The Broncos went 5-12 and Wilson threw for 3,524 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The Broncos moved to help Wilson by firing first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett and hiring former New Orleans Saints boss Sean Payton. To this point in camp, Payton has expressed confidence that Wilson is ready to bounce back and is encouraging him to be more mobile outside the structure of the pocket.

"It's one of the things he does well in the framework of the play," Payton said of Wilson's mobility. "When something breaks down and he flushes (out of the pocket), a lot of times good things happen. So you have to practice that and then get everyone on the same page when it happens."