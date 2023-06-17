Broncos' Russell Wilson Shares New Workout Video After Offseason Weight Loss

AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has given fans insight into his offseason training program.

The nine-time Pro Bowler posted a video Saturday featuring him doing a series of aerobic exercises, dubbing the routine #RestorationSzn.

The workouts included simple exercises like jump rope and weight training but also extended to training on a sliding surface. He tagged John Shackleton, a sports performance coach and fitness trainer based in Philadelphia, in the post.

"I feel great," Wilson told reporters on May 25. "I feel lean and mean ready to go. And focused. ''

Wilson is entering his second season with the Broncos after playing his first 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. He threw just 16 touchdowns a year ago, which was the lowest mark of his career, and had 11 interceptions.

The Broncos went 5-12 in 2022 and finished last in the AFC West.

Wilson will be teaming up with Sean Payton in 2023, who was hired out of retirement this offseason.