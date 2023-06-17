X

    Broncos' Russell Wilson Shares New Workout Video After Offseason Weight Loss

    Jack MurrayJune 17, 2023

    ENGLEWOOD , CO - JUNE 14: Russell Wilson (3) of the Denver Broncos jogs during minicamp at the team's training facility in Englewood, Colorado on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)
    AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

    Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has given fans insight into his offseason training program.

    The nine-time Pro Bowler posted a video Saturday featuring him doing a series of aerobic exercises, dubbing the routine #RestorationSzn.

    Russell Wilson @DangeRussWilson

    All my life. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RestorationSzn?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RestorationSzn</a> <a href="https://t.co/Skd53J8UyE">pic.twitter.com/Skd53J8UyE</a>

    The workouts included simple exercises like jump rope and weight training but also extended to training on a sliding surface. He tagged John Shackleton, a sports performance coach and fitness trainer based in Philadelphia, in the post.

    "I feel great," Wilson told reporters on May 25. "I feel lean and mean ready to go. And focused. ''

    Wilson is entering his second season with the Broncos after playing his first 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. He threw just 16 touchdowns a year ago, which was the lowest mark of his career, and had 11 interceptions.

    The Broncos went 5-12 in 2022 and finished last in the AFC West.

    Wilson will be teaming up with Sean Payton in 2023, who was hired out of retirement this offseason.

    Broncos' Russell Wilson Shares New Workout Video After Offseason Weight Loss
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon