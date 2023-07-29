MLB Trade Rumors: Cubs 'On the Fence' About Moving Cody Bellinger amid Yankees Buzz

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

The New York Yankees have "had conversations" about trading for Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger, but the Cubs are "firmly on the fence" about whether the team will be selling or buying at the deadline, an industry source told ESPN's Buster Olney.

The Yankees' outfield was left exposed in the absence of Aaron Judge, who made his return to the field Friday. Trading for a former Gold Glove winner in Bellinger could help pad the team's outfield depth, depending on if the Cubs decide to make him available.

Bellinger has a career-high batting average of .319 through 72 games and would be a vital part of the Cubs' playoff push if they decide to make a run at the postseason.

The Cubs and Yankees are both three-and-a-half games back of a wild card spot with three days remaining until the August 1 deadline.

