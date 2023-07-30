WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023 Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction, Highlights

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com.

WWE NXT is starting the "biggest party of the summer" early with Great American Bash 2023.



Carmelo Hayes faced the toughest challenge of his NXT Championship reign to date, Ilja Dragunov. Could he conquer The Czar, or would Dragunov make his promise a reality?



Chase University has declared Thea Hail the uncrowned champion after making Tiffany Stratton tap out. Would she prove her university right, or was The Center of the Universe still too big for her to conquer?



With Judgment Day's help, Dominik Mysterio stole the NXT North American Championship from Wes Lee ahead of his match with Mustafa Ali at Great American Bash. All three would fight to crown the true and fair champion.



Tony D'Angelo went to jail because of Gallus. After some clever acting from Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, The Underboss earned The Don his freedom and an NXT Tag Team Championships match.



Roxanne Perez looked to prove her mettle and get revenge against the dangerous Blair Davenport in a Weapons Wild match. Gable Steveson was set to debut against Baron Corbin.



Great American Bash was stacked with talent and potential, ready to deliver a show that would do the NXT brand proud.

