Ranking the 6 Most Likely Picks for Shock Return to WWE at SummerSlam 2023

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

As star-studded of a show as WWE SummerSlam 2023 appears on paper, it could wind up being even more exciting if an unannounced name or two make a shocking return.

WWE's stellar string of pay-per-views this year has set the standard for surprising moments. Money in the Bank featured John Cena making a cameo to address the crowd, while WrestleMania saw Pat McAfee and Shane McMahon resurface for impromptu matches with The Miz.

At last year's installment alone, Bayley returned alongside Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky to form Damage CTRL. Interestingly, Edge's one-off appearance at the event in 2019 was what led to him coming out of retirement months later.

Rumors have been swirling for weeks regarding who will be in town for SummerSlam weekend and who could be ready to return in time. Fans shouldn't bank on any one person popping up but rather be aware of some potential comebacks.

Let's look at six familiar faces who could realistically return at SummerSlam on Saturday night and attempt to rank them from least to most likely.