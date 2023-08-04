Ranking the 6 Most Likely Picks for Shock Return to WWE at SummerSlam 2023

Ranking the 6 Most Likely Picks for Shock Return to WWE at SummerSlam 2023August 4, 2023
As star-studded of a show as WWE SummerSlam 2023 appears on paper, it could wind up being even more exciting if an unannounced name or two make a shocking return.
WWE's stellar string of pay-per-views this year has set the standard for surprising moments. Money in the Bank featured John Cena making a cameo to address the crowd, while WrestleMania saw Pat McAfee and Shane McMahon resurface for impromptu matches with The Miz.
At last year's installment alone, Bayley returned alongside Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky to form Damage CTRL. Interestingly, Edge's one-off appearance at the event in 2019 was what led to him coming out of retirement months later.
Rumors have been swirling for weeks regarding who will be in town for SummerSlam weekend and who could be ready to return in time. Fans shouldn't bank on any one person popping up but rather be aware of some potential comebacks.
Let's look at six familiar faces who could realistically return at SummerSlam on Saturday night and attempt to rank them from least to most likely.
6. Robert Roode
Per PWInsider, among the many stars spotted at the site of SummerSlam this weekend is Robert Roode, who has been out injured for over a year.
Multiple neck surgeries have seemingly delayed his return, and beyond him flying into Detroit for the upcoming event, there has been no indication that he's close to being cleared for competition.
The former NXT champion was sidelined last summer before Triple H took control of creative and thus it's uncertain how he'll be utilized when he's good to go again. He was a top prospect in Triple H's NXT six years ago, but at the age of 47, Roode will likely remain a midcard player for the rest of his career.
On the off chance he's had a miraculous recovery and can compete at SummerSlam, it's anyone's guess how he'd factor into the event unless it's as an entrant in the Slim Jim Battle Royal. Regardless of what his role would be, Roode deserves a proper final run, and a return at Ford Field would kick it off in glorious fashion.
5. Carlito
Carlito had one of the best WWE returns in recent years when he helped out Bad Bunny and the rest of the LWO against Damian Priest and The Judgment Day at May's Backlash pay-per-view in Puerto Rico.
He received a louder reaction from the crowd that night than at any other point in his career, which surely did not go unnoticed by officials. It wasn't long after that Carlito hinted at a comeback to the company, before PWInsider outrighted confirmed the news in early July.
He didn't resurfaced on the SmackDown show emanating from Madison Square Garden last month as had been originally speculated, but he should be returning practically any day now. SummerSlam would seem to be as perfect of a place as any for him to reappear and make an immediate impact.
Making him a full-fledged member of the LWO would make the most sense, but Santos Escobar vs. Austin Theory for the United States Championship won't take place until the August 11 edition of SummerSlam.
Thus, there isn't an obvious spot for him at SummerSlam unless he's brought back as an entrant in the Slim Jim Battle Royal–and to possibly win the whole thing.
4. Pat McAfee
Pat McAfee and Michael Cole became one of WWE's best commentary pairings in years when they were put together behind the booth on the blue brand back in April 2021.
Their remarkable run together came to an abrupt halt last fall when McAfee announced he'd be taking time off from WWE to serve as an ESPN analyst on Saturday mornings during college football season.
Although he returned at the Royal Rumble to do commentary, it was merely one-off. Wade Barrett has been filling in for him alongside Cole on Friday nights in his absence.
There's no timetable for McAfee's full-time comeback, but nothing is ruling out another one-off return at SummerSlam, not unlike his quick cameo at WrestleMania 39 where he beat The Miz in an impromptu match and teamed up with NFL player George Kittle afterward.
It was at last year's Biggest Party of the Summer that McAfee beat Baron Corbin in a one-on-one outing, so it'd only be fitting for him to maintain his streak of showing up at Big 4 pay-per-views with an appearance at SummerSlam, regardless of whether it's as a wrestler or as an announcer.
3. Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt's second stint with WWE can't be considered anything but a disappointment so far despite a promising start.
The Eater of Worlds was the hottest thing going for a few months upon his return last October, but a repetitive program with LA Knight, questionable creative direction and lack of in-ring action caused his character to grow stale quickly.
An undisclosed illness reportedly kept him off WrestleMania 39, and per a July update from Fightful, he is still not cleared to compete.
Of course, it's entirely possible that Wyatt is in fact ready to return and his comeback is being kept under wraps to make the moment more of a surprise, but all signs point to him being out for a little longer as he recovers.
If he is able to appear at SummerSlam, it'd be logical to kick off his next big program. Whether it's Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns or someone the audience isn't thinking of, everyone on the roster should be considered a target for Wyatt when he reemerges from his hiatus.
2. The Rock
There have been rumblings of a Rock return among WWE fans for years, and SummerSlam season has been no different.
SmackDown's Fox premiere in October 2019 marked his last appearance on WWE TV to date. Despite Roman Reigns' rise as the Undisputed WWE Universal champion and all the talk of him being The Tribal Chief of the Anoa'i family, he's remained distant from the promotion since then.
With WrestleMania 39 emanating from Hollywood this past year, fans felt that would've been an appropriate place for Reigns and Rock to finally collide in a family affair for the ages, potentially with Reign's historic title run on the line.
Unfortunately, the marquee match never came to pass, leaving everyone to wonder when The Great One will grace us with his presence next.
The ongoing SAG-AFSTRA strike causing a halt to all Hollywood productions could be what leads him back to WWE as soon as SummerSlam. Grayson Waller's been calling him out on social media, in interviews and on SmackDown for weeks, so a face-off between the two trash-talkers at the event isn't far-fetched.
It's been over two decades since Rock last appeared at the August extravaganza. Will 2023 be the year he finally, finally comes back home?
1. Randy Orton
Randy Orton's absence on WWE TV this past year has certainly been felt, and there's no denying it will a monumental moment when he inevitably returns.
The Viper was firing on all cylinders alongside Matt Riddle in the tag team division when he went down with a near-career-ending back injury in the spring of 2022. He's kept quiet about his status with Fightful noting that he's planning an in-ring return despite doctors advising him otherwise.
The report also revealed that Orton currently isn't factored into any creative plans internally and has yet to resume training inside the squared circle.
As previously mentioned with Wyatt, it could be a scenario where WWE is looking to maximize on the shock factor for an Orton return by leading fans to believe he isn't remotely close to being cleared.
He'd be a fresh face in Raw's main event scene right now, or he can pick up where he left off with Riddle.
