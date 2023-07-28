Buy or Sell on Nolan Arenado to LA and Latest MLB Rumors Ahead of Trade Deadline

9 of 9

Let's also finish in the NL West, where the 58-43 Dodgers have a three-game lead and may be looking to go for the kill.

As Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday, the Dodgers are "engaged in talks" with the St. Louis Cardinals about Nolan Arenado. Yes, that Nolan Arenado. The 10-time Gold Glover and eight-time All-Star.

There is some pushback out there, including from Feinsand concerning Arenado's willingness to waive his no-trade clause only for the Dodgers and Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on, well, every element of Castillo's report.

But since the 32-year-old has already waived it once out of a desire to play for a winner, it tracks that Arenado would be willing to waive his no-trade clause for another chance to join a winner. It also tracks that the Dodgers would be interested in him, as they could use both a third-base upgrade and another right-handed hitter.

Yet another thing that tracks is how well the Dodgers and Cardinals line up as trading partners. The latter needs young pitching. The former has lots of it. So if ever there was an excuse for the Cardinals to back off their purported disinterest in dealing Arenado, this is it.

Verdict: Buy

