Kylian Mbappé Rumors: PSG Star Rejects Al Hilal Transfer amid $776M Salary Offer

AP Photo/Andreas Schaad

Kylian Mbappé has no interest in taking his talents to Saudi Arabia.

The Paris Saint-Germain star "has rejected to negotiate" with Al Hilal and has "no intention" of opening discussions with the Saudi Professional League club, per world football insider Fabrizio Romano, despite receiving a reported contract offer worth $776 million, a number relayed by CBS' James Benge.



Mbappé's tenure in the French capital is widely expected to come to a close this summer.

Romano reported last week that Paris Saint-Germain "consider Mbappé for sale" and "are convinced" he has an agreement in place to join Real Madrid as a free agent following the 2023-24 season.

The bombshell report came after ESPN's Julien Laurens and Rodrigo Faez reported earlier this month that the Frenchman has no intention of extending his contract in Paris beyond June 2024.

While Romano reported last month that Mbappé intends to leave PSG as a free agent following the 2023-24 season, Laurens and Faez reported he prefers to leave on a transfer so the club can receive a fee to replace him.

Numerous top players have joined the Saudi Professional League over the last year, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kanté, Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy, Roberto Firmino and Riyad Mahrez.

However, Mbappé has maintained that he wants to continue his career in Europe, with his preferred landing spot Real Madrid, according to Laurens and Faez, which is quite interesting given the fact he snubbed Los Blancos 14 months ago in favor of a return to Paris.

The 24-year-old would be one of Real Madrid's biggest signings of the summer, joining Jude Bellingham, who was signed from Borussia Dortmund for a €103 million fee.

Mbappé, who spent the last six seasons of his career with PSG, notched 148 goals in 176 league matches and helped the club to five Ligue 1 titles, though they were never able to get over the hump in the Champions League.

Mbappé's impending departure is a tough blow for the Parisians, which also lost Lionel Messi this summer to Major League Soccer's Inter Miami. It's unclear how the club intends to replace two of the biggest stars in the sport.