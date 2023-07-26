NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Garrett Wilson Among Nos. 80-71

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File

As we move closer to the start of the 2023 NFL season, players around the league are finding out where they stack up among the best of the best.

The unveiling of the top 100 NFL players for the 2023 season continued on Wednesday, as NFL Network released Nos 71-80. The players listed from Nos 91-100 and Nos 81-90 were released on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Wednesday's installment of the top 100 was headlined by Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson and New York Jets second-year receiver Garrett Wilson.

71: DeForest Buckner, DT, Indianapolis Colts

72: Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

73: Budda Baker, S, Arizona Cardinals

74: Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

75: Trey Hendrickson, DE, Cincinnati Bengals

76: Tariq Woolen, CB, Seattle Seahawks

77: Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks

78: Talanoa Hufanga, S, San Francisco 49ers

79: Dre Greenlaw, LB, San Francisco 49ers

80: Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

Here's a look at some of the highlights from Wednesday's list.

Lamar Jackson

This ranking represents a steep fall for Jackson, who made his debut in the top 100 in 2020 as the No. 1 overall player following his 2019 MVP campaign. He was then ranked No. 24 in 2021 and No. 36 last year.

Despite the drop in the rankings, Jackson is still one of the premiere quarterback talents in the NFL, and he's poised for a big year.

The 26-year-old had been limited to 12 games in each of the last two seasons due to knee injuries. He finished with 2,242 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions while adding 764 rushing yards and three more scores on 112 carries in 2022.

After a tumultuous negotiation, Jackson signed a new five-year contract with the Ravens that is worth $260 million with $185 million guaranteed and an average annual salary of $52 million, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Baltimore also added more offensive talent around him, signing veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and selecting wideout Zay Flowers in the first round of this year's draft.

All of that should create a perfect storm for a bounce-back season from Jackson. He will likely be motivated to prove that the last two seasons were mere anomalies, so the rest of the league should shudder at the thought of a fully-healthy Jackson wreaking havoc on opposing defenses once again.

Garrett Wilson

The reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, Wilson appears to be in line for an even more productive campaign in 2023.

The 23-year-old overcame inconsistent quarterback play in his first year in the league to lead the Jets with 83 catches, 1,103 yards and four touchdowns. After the Jets acquired future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers this offseason, Wilson's future looks even brighter.

The former Ohio State star has drawn rave reviews throughout the offseason. The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt reported in June that Wilson "looked like the Jets' best player during OTAs."

Since training camp began in New York last week, Wilson has been featured in multiple highlights showing off his budding connection with Rodgers.

The Jets are certainly hoping Wilson and Rodgers will be able to make magic during the 2023 season, as New York is looking to put an end to a 12-year playoff drought.

All indications point to Wilson being a future superstar who will continue dazzling for years to come.

Tariq Woolen

One of the biggest steals of the 2022 draft, Woolen quickly established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL with a stellar rookie campaign.

The fifth-round pick was named to the Pro Bowl in his first year after tying for the league lead with six interceptions last season while adding 63 tackles, 16 passes defended and three fumble recoveries.

Woolen underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in May, so the Seahawks are unlikely to rush his recovery as they begin training camp this week.

Woolen should also benefit from Seattle's moves this offseason. The Seahawks used the No. 5 pick in this year's draft to select former Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon, creating one of the best young cornerback tandems in the NFL. The Seahawks also signed veteran Artie Burns this offseason to add depth and experience to the cornerback room.

Once Woolen is back on the field, he will continue his rapid development into one of the top shutdown cornerbacks in the league.