NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2023: Dalvin Cook, Trevor Lawrence Among Nos. 100-91

The 2023 NFL season is right around the corner, which means it's time to start thinking about which players are among the best of the best.

NFL Network on Tuesday dropped Nos. 91-100 on their list of the top 100 players for the 2023 campaign, and free-agent running back Dalvin Cook and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence were among the names to make the cut:

91: Dalvin Cook, RB, Free agent

92: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Baltimore Ravens

93: Eric Kendricks, LB, Los Angeles Chargers

94: Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders

95: Jamaal Williams, RB, New Orleans Saints

96: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

97: Harrison Smith, S, Minnesota Vikings

98: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

99: DeMarcus Lawrence, DE, Dallas Cowboys

100: DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Here's a look at a few of the highlights from the list:

Dalvin Cook

Despite being No. 91 on the top 100 list, Cook still finds himself as a free agent this summer following his release from the Minnesota Vikings in June.

Cook has been vocal about wanting to remain patient in the free-agent process, telling KSTP's Matt Kennedy on Saturday at his youth football camp in Cottage Grove, Minnesota, that he's in no rush to make a decision.

"At this moment, it's kinda just taking my time and being patient with the process," Cook said. "You can't rush this. This is a life decision… I'm just taking my time and not rushing it. When I make that decision it's going to be right for me and my family."

Cook has a long list of suitors this summer with the "top contenders" being the New York Jets, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins, according to Henry McKenna of Fox Sports.

The Vikings selected Cook in the second round of the 2017 draft out of Florida State, and he went on to spend six tremendous seasons in Minnesota.

The 27-year-old is coming off four consecutive seasons of 1,000-plus rushing yards and also had a solid 2022 campaign, rushing for 264 yards and 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns in 17 games, in addition to catching 39 passes for 295 yards and two scores.

Wherever Cook ends up next, he's sure to be an effective piece and play an important role in the offense.

Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence is due for a huge 2023 campaign after a breakout year with the Jaguars last season.

The 2021 first overall pick took a significant step forward in 2022 under new head coach Doug Pederson, completing 66.3 percent of his passes for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns against eight interceptions in 17 games, in addition to rushing for 291 yards and five scores.

With Lawrence thriving, the Jaguars finished first in the AFC South for the first time since the 2017 campaign with a 9-8 record and reached the divisional round of the playoffs before falling to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The Jaguars are expected to be an AFC contender in 2023 with an impressive offensive unit around Lawrence that includes Calvin Ridley, Zay Jones, Christian Kirk, Evan Engram and Travis Etienne.

The sky is the limit for Jacksonville in 2023, and Lawrence should only continue to climb the top 100 list as his career progresses.

DeVonta Smith

The Eagles are expected to contend for a Super Bowl title again this coming season after finishing runner-up to the Chiefs during the 2022 campaign, and Smith figures to play a significant role in the Philadelphia offense alongside Jalen Hurts.

Smith, a 2021 first-round pick, is coming off an impressive 2022 season in which he caught 95 passes for 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

The 24-year-old has proven to be an elite wide receiver for the Eagles alongside A.J. Brown, and there's little doubt he'll put up another 1,000-plus yard season in 2023, especially with Hurts expected to progress as a passer.

Like Lawrence, Smith should only see his NFL top 100 ranking rise in the future.