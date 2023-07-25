NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2023: Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Fields Among Nos. 90-81

AP Photo/Jim Rassol, File

As the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, it's that time of year when the best players in the league are determined.

NFL Network continued its reveal of the top 100 players for the 2023 season, unveiling Nos 81-90 on Tuesday following Monday's release of Nos 91-100. Tuesday's group was headlined by Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Chicago Bears signal-caller Justin Fields:

81: Christian Wilkins, DT, Miami Dolphins

82: Tua Tgovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

83: Terron Armstead, OT, New Orleans Saints

84: Za'Darius Smith, DE, Cleveland Browns

85: Laremy Tunsil, OT, Houston Texans

86: Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears

87: Chris Lindstrom, G, Atlanta Falcons

88: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Detroit Lions

89: Marshon Lattimore, CB, New Orleans Saints

90: DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans

Here's a look at some of the highlights from Tuesday's installment of the top 100:

Tua Tagovailoa

The 2022 season was mired by a pair of scary concussions for Tagovailoa, but when he was healthy, he was dominant through the air.

In 13 games, the 25-year-old completed 64.8 percent of his passes for career highs of 3,548 yards and 25 touchdowns against just eight interceptions. Tagovailoa particularly excelled with the deep ball, completing 27 of his 50 deep attempts for 890 yards, 10 touchdowns and two picks for a 122.1 passer rating.

Tagovailoa benefits from having one of the best receiver tandems in the league to distribute the ball to in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Hill, who arrived to Miami last offseason in a trade from the Kansas City Chiefs, ranked second in the NFL with 1,710 receiving yards while Waddle ranked seventh with 1,356. The only other pair of teammates to rank in the top 10 in receiving yards was the Philadelphia Eagles' duo of A.J. Brown (fourth) and DeVonta Smith (ninth).

As he enters his fourth year in the league, Tagovailoa is expected to build off the momentum of last season and carry the Dolphins to further success. Miami made the playoffs last year for the first time since 2016, so the team is poised to contend for a postseason spot once again in 2023.

It all will depend on Tagovailoa, who enters the year fully healthy and ready to air it out once again.

Justin Fields

After a breakout campaign for the Bears last season, Fields is in line for another jump in 2023.

The 24-year-old offensive dynamo established himself as one of the most explosive quarterbacks in the league during his sophomore season, throwing for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while rushing for 1,143 yards and eight more scores. He's just the third quarterback in NFL history to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season, joining Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson.

Fields' outlook for the 2023 season looks even brighter after Chicago's offseason moves. The Bears provided him with a No. 1 wide receiver by acquiring D.J. Moore from the Carolina Panthers and added another target by acquiring wideout Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Chicago also addressed its offensive line woes by drafting talented right tackle Darnell Wright with the 10th overall pick. His presence should help keep Fields upright after he was tied for the league-high after getting sacked 55 times last season.

If Fields makes the jump expected of him, the Bears will have a solid chance at competing for a playoff spot and their first NFC North title since 2018.

Aidan Hutchinson

It didn't take long for Hutchinson to make it clear that he will be a cornerstone of the Detroit Lions defense for years to come. In just his second game, the 2022 No. 2 pick set a franchise rookie record with three sacks.

Hutchinson started all 17 games last season and finished with 52 total tackles, a team-high 9.5 sacks, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Despite his stellar production, the Lions still ranked last in the NFL in total defense by allowing 392.4 yards per game.

As he enters his sophomore campaign, the 22-year-old will be tasked with leading the charge to turn Detroit's defense around. The Lions are expected to be more competitive this year after a promising finish to the 2022 season that saw them win five of their last six games.

Hutchinson should benefit from Detroit's draft additions of linebacker Jack Campbell, who was selected with the 18th pick, and second-round safety Brian Branch. The Lions will have a young, fast defense that should be able to keep opposing offenses off balance and give Hutchinson ample opportunities to rush the quarterback.