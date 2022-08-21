NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2022: Dak Prescott, Lamar Jackson Among Top 31-50

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dak Prescott wasn't included on the NFL 100 list in 2021 after a devastating ankle injury derailed his 2020 season. But after a triumphant return last season, Prescott's once again earned the respect of his peers.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback was ranked No. 44 in this year's NFL 100 list, which is voted on by players leaguewide to determine the 100 best players in the sport.

The NFL unveiled the players ranked 31st to 50th on Sunday on NFL Network:

Prescott's 2021 season was a reminder of the skills that earned him two Pro Bowl selections and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2016. The 29-year-old started 16 games and set career-highs with a 68.8 completion percentage, 410 completions and 37 touchdowns. He led Dallas to an NFC East title and re-established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Entering 2022, Prescott will be tasked with leading a young group of receivers. The Cowboys traded veteran wideout Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns, and free-agent pickup James Washington was lost to a broken foot. Michael Gallup is also working his way back from a torn ACL suffered last year. Third-year receiver CeeDee Lamb will likely be the focal point of the passing attack.

Another quarterback saddled with an inexperienced receiver group is Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson, who's back in the NFL 100 at No. 36. The 2019 NFL MVP was voted as the No. 1 player in 2020 and No. 24 in 2021.

Despite an unproven passing attack, the Ravens offense is in good hands if Jackson can stay healthy in 2022. The 25-year-old was limited to 12 games last season and threw for 2,882 yards, 16 touchdowns and a career-high 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 767 yards, the second lowest total of his four-year career. Now that he's back at full strength, Baltimore is expecting to return to the top of the AFC North.

While Baltimore's top two wide receivers are set to be second-year pro Rashod Bateman and third-year vet Devin Duvernay, Jackson's favorite target will remain tight end Mark Andrews. After a stellar 2021 season, Andrews made his debut on the NFL 100, coming in at No. 32.

Andrews received first-team All-Pro honors after leading all tight ends with 107 catches, 1,361 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. The 26-year-old broke the Ravens franchise record for receiving yards in a single season.

The AFC North was well-represented, with Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (No. 42), Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (No. 38) and Browns running back Nick Chubb (No. 33) also making the list

Heyward is set to lead a stout Pittsburgh defense alongside star defensive end TJ Watt, who will surely be appearing on the list at some point. The pair will have to stop the likes of Mixon and Chubb, both of whom rushed for over 1,200 yards last year and will look to duplicate their production in 2022.