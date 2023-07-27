Projecting Celtics' Depth Chart, Rotation After 2023 NBA Free Agency

2 of 3

Starters: Derrick White, Jaylen Brown



Few position groups will feel more pressure this upcoming season than Boston's (projected) starting backcourt.



White is the likely choice to slide in the spot vacated by Smart, the team's emotional leader and longest-tenured player at the time of his trade to the Memphis Grizzlies. White isn't the same caliber defender as Smart (few guards are), but the hope is that any defensive slippage will be offset by an upgrade on the offensive end.



As for Brown, he has plenty to prove after inking that pact. While he has established himself as one of the league's better two-way wings, his postseason struggles highlighted some of the shortcomings in his game. Living up to his new pay rate will require tightening his handle and leveling up his playmaking.



Reserves: Malcolm Brogdon, Payton Pritchard, Dalano Banton



Brogdon's name bounced around the rumor mill this summer, and it could possibly end up there again. If the Celtics feel the need to cut costs—Tatum is extension-eligible next summer, after all—Brogdon could be the odd man out.



If no deal happens, though, he should be back in the sixth man role he played at an award-winning level this past season. As long as he's healthy, he is a reliable two-way contributor who can operate both on and off the ball.



Pritchard has been pining for more playing time, and with Smart out of the equation, Boston might finally give it to him. It isn't guaranteed, though. Pritchard's shot-making alone might not be enough to get him on the floor. He has to hold up reasonably well on defense to stick.



Banton, a newcomer who spent his first two seasons with the Toronto Raptors, has great size for the point guard spot at 6'9", What he doesn't have, though, is much reliability in the half-court offense, since his scoring range is severely limited. If he's getting regular minutes, he'll either be covering for an injured player (or multiple injured players) or will have experienced exponential growth in his game.

