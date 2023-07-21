Celtics Rumors: Malcolm Brogdon Trade Talks Rejected, Seen as 'Valued Member' of Team

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

The Boston Celtics don't appear to be interested in moving Malcolm Brogdon this summer despite including him in a failed three-team trade with the Los Angeles Clippers last month.

The Celtics have since shot down trade discussions involving Brogdon, an NBA source told Heavy's Steve Bulpett.

"We asked about him and we were told he's a valued member of their team," the source said.

The source added: "They said he's a valued member of their team, and that's where it ended. I don't know if that changes down the line, but we didn't get anywhere. And I'm pretty sure we aren't the only team that got that response."

