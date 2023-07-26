MLB Rumors: Cubs' Cody Bellinger Eyed by Marlins, More Ahead of 2023 Trade Deadline

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Despite having won four straight and climbing within five games of a playoff spot in the National League, the Chicago Cubs could still end up selling ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Miami Marlins are among the teams that have taken an interest in Cody Bellinger if the Cubs start dealing.

The Marlins and Cubs are two difficult teams to figure out. Miami has spent most of the season over .500 and in playoff contention, but its minus-25 run differential is ahead of only the Pittsburgh Pirates, Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies in the NL.

The Cubs haven't been over the .500 mark since May 6 (17-16), yet they have the fourth-best run differential in the NL (plus-45). No other team in the NL Central has a positive run differential.

If Miami hopes to make a run for the playoffs, adding a power hitter to the lineup feels like a necessity. The offense is tied for 21st in slugging percentage (.396) and tied for 29th in homers (91).

Bellinger could be one of the most sought-after hitters leading up to the deadline. He's having a terrific bounce-back season with a .314/.363/.540 slash line, 14 homers and 12 stolen bases in 292 plate appearances for the Cubs.

The Athletic's Jim Bowden reported earlier this week the Texas Rangers are a team that could have interest in Bellinger. Jon Heyman of the New York Post noted the New York Yankees could also make a play for the two-time All-Star if they decide to buy at the deadline.

Chicago signed the former NL MVP to a one-year deal in the offseason. He's been even better than even the most optimistic fan could have predicted after a rough final two years with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

There's an argument the Cubs should look to buy because there's no dominant team in the division and they've played better than their 49-51 record would indicate. They are only five games out of a wild card spot and six games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central.

The Marlins will have a tough time in the NL East because the Atlanta Braves have the best record in MLB (64-35), but they are only one game behind the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants (both 55-47) for the final two playoff spots.